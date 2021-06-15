People’s livelihoods depend on positive EU-UK relations

Politicians are famous for shifting positions. There’s a sense to it. If you don’t stand for something, you can claim to stand for everything.

Groucho Marx nailed it with his: “If you don’t like my principles, I’ve got plenty more.”

But for them all, there comes a defining point when you have to do what is right – leaving aside what is easy or popular.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has come to such a juncture regarding the United Kingdom’s future relationship between the EU and

this country.

As the G7 conference ended, Mr Johnson said that he is prepared to do “whatever it takes” to protect the territorial integrity of the UK after his dispute with the EU about implementing the Northern ­Ireland Protocol.

Nor would he hesitate to trigger the suspension of the protocol under Article 16 if the EU does not agree to implement the agreement in a way that is “less intrusive” in terms of checks on goods crossing from Britain to the North. The message is: if you don’t do it my way, all bets are off.

His comments prompted the EU’s former Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, to warn that the ­reputation of the UK was at stake. “The United Kingdom needs to pay attention to its reputation,” Mr Barnier told French radio. “I want Mr Johnson to respect his signature.”

His intervention came on the heels of President Joe Biden’s appeal to ensure the peace process is protected as the bitter row between London and Brussels intensifies.

As of now, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel have all confronted Mr Johnson over his failure to implement the protocol.

The EU, Ireland and the UK need to maintain a reasonable balance in relationships.

This is a deeply serious issue which could transform lives and livelihoods.

It must not be trivialised or down-played as a “domestic” bust-up among bureaucrats.

The gravity of what is at stake was reflected in the words of Arlene Foster as she stepped down yesterday as the North’s First Minister.

The North will only move forward when differing identities are respected by all, she said.

She finished her speech with an appeal for members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) to act as “good neighbours”.

“Let us realise in every corner of this house, that people live here who have an Irish identity, a British identity, some have a British and Irish identity, some are British and Northern Irish and there are new emerging identities, but for all of us this place is called home,” she told MLAs.

“It is only by respecting each other’s identity that we will move forward,” she concluded.

If we are to keep faith, we don’t get to be selective or partial when it comes to implementing agreements; not if integrity and trust in the process are to survive.