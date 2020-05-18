| 13.7°C Dublin

Partisan squabbling 100 days after vote must end now

Editorial

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Picture: Photocall

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Picture: Photocall

Some may feel sitting around watching nothing happen is a national pastime.

When political torpor take hold, irritability and tetchiness soon follow.

Any activity can be looked on with suspicion as inertia tightens its grip.