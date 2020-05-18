Partisan squabbling 100 days after vote must end now

Some may feel sitting around watching nothing happen is a national pastime.

When political torpor take hold, irritability and tetchiness soon follow.

Any activity can be looked on with suspicion as inertia tightens its grip.

Therefore, word that Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have restored their working relationship after a contretemps must come under the heading of "progress".

But any applause such as there may be will probably have to rely on one-hand clapping.

When politicians willingly neglect a big thing it is very easy for them to become slaves to small ones.

In this way what may suit a party may be elevated to a stature whereby it can obscure a much wider national priority.

Thus Fianna Fáil found itself mightily put out at the notion Fine Gael could be scheming in the backwoods planning an election, while at the same time enticing the Soldiers of Destiny to traverse a tightrope across a historical ravine into government.

"Bad faith" was detected by Barry Cowen.

However, Fine Gael too reserved the right to toss a few toys out of its own pram once the petulance threatened the dignity level in the nursery.

While the rest of the country was taking its first anxious steps on the road to recovery, the priority for Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin had to be to rub salve onto tender egos that had been so sorely used.

The fact that there was right and wrong on both sides hardly matters.

People are still dying and falling extremely ill.

Our prerogative is to get the country back on its feet and keep as many lives and livelihoods as safe as possible in what still remains a time of great danger.

It is reasonable for a government to make contingency plans for another election after so long a time, with so little progress. It would be remiss not to do so.

But there can be no reason not to have informed Mr Martin.

If Mr Varadkar did not know about the work being done in preparing for an election, he certainly should have.

It is worth highlighting that 100 days after an inconclusive election there is still no sign of a conclusion in government formation talks.

Even if we were not teetering very close to economic collapse, the fact this Government has no mandate for the epoch-defining decisions being made and that there is not even a mechanism to hold it to account should be spur enough.

Therefore there can be no indulging of petty squabbling with so much urgent national business in dire need of attention.

Any ambitious partisan political thoughts will have to be put on ice as the country comes first.

They say when you only have a hammer in your tool box every problem looks like a nail.

Now with the hardware shops open again perhaps some less blunt instruments might be found to put cabinet and government together.