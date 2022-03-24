Opening our hearts and our borders to people of Ukraine

Members of the Ukrainian community in Ireland and supporters take part in last week's St Patrick's Festival in Dublin. Photo: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

With the full force of a superpower, Russia has sought to crush the people of Ukraine for the past month. Through the irrepressible force of their own spirit, the Ukrainian people have withstood the onslaught. The world has opened its heart as well as geographical borders to their plight.

If heroism is, as they say, endurance for one moment more, their courage shines. With their homes and hopes now in ashes, Ireland embraces its people. Vladimir Putin’s shameless self-described “special military operation” is a violation of civilisation. He has tried to put rags of respectability on the grotesque barbarism of war. In bombing hospitals, kindergartens and theatres he has exposed his true intent.

With extreme violence he has sought to obliterate the rights of a sovereign neighbour. He adds to the menace with nuclear threats. Ireland stands for and by the rights of small nations. Our country too has lived in the shadow of an empire and knows too well the terrible consequences of clumsy territorial conflict. With more than 10 million Ukrainians forced to flee their homeland or having been displaced within it – mostly women and children – we are bonded by both time and history to their plight.

That is why all those who come here must be offered not just safe sanctuary, but the warmest of welcomes. Millions of our ancestors were scattered with nothing to the four corners of the world by war and famine In this decade of centenaries, we remember them. But if we are to truly honour both their sacrifices and their legacies, we must also extend a hand to assist those who come to our shores in their time of grave need.

Ukraine, like Ireland, is a proud and independent country and no stranger to extreme suffering. Between 1932 and 1933, 3.9 million of its people – 13pc of the population – died in a famine known as the Holodomor, a combination of the Ukrainian words for “starvation” and “to inflict death”.

It was caused by Joseph Stalin’s catastrophic plan to replace Ukraine’s small farms with state-run collectives. Although it took a terrible toll, the people stood up and ultimately totalitarian authority would end.

Today, Ukrainians are again in mortal danger from a new tyranny.

Putin’s hope to hijack history and hitch it to the runaway bandwagon of his own dark ambition cannot succeed. His misplaced sense of persecution has made a living hell for the people of Ukraine.

With unbridled brutality he has sought to remake the world in his distorted image. He will fail. Besieged or not, the people of Ukraine will not bow.

It is the duty of all freedom-loving people to support them. Ireland can best do so by welcoming those with nowhere else to turn.

It is our privilege, not just our duty to do so.

As Irish peace activist Betty Williams said: “To say that on a daily basis you can make a difference, well, you can. One act of kindness a day can do it.”