One misstep too many has forced Hogan to walk away

There is a reason why the hard thing to do and the right thing to do are often the same, as Phil Hogan has discovered.

What began as a stand-off between EU Trade Commissioner Hogan and the Government over breaches of pandemic restrictions rapidly became a stand-off between the Government and the European Union. It surely should not have come to this. Mr Hogan's stature and reputation earned him a place at Europe's top table.

To have an Irishman in such a pivotal position going into Brexit negotiations that could have such a bearing on our future seemed almost providential. To have to sacrifice such an advantage is a severe price for both Mr Hogan and the country.

But his position was untenable.

When HSE chief executive Paul Reid warned yesterday we should watch out for "significant peaks and, we hope, significant troughs very soon", he wasn't referring to Mr Hogan's career path. The metaphor would have been apt nonetheless given unfolding events.

His missteps over the past week as the virus was rampaging through the country were too numerous to be overlooked. The commissioner's initial attendance in Clifden at the dinner was one grave mistake. Unfortunately for him - and the rest of us - his numerous iterations on his meanderings subsequently further undermined his credibility.

Confidence in his position was severely dented. Who could have imagined a game of golf and a dinner could escalate to an international incident?

Causing consternation at the heart of the European Commission at a time when it could least afford it was more than an embarrassment.

As trade commissioner, Mr Hogan understood more than most there are things which can neither be traded nor bartered. Among them are truth and trust. Their value, like gold, rises in times of uncertainty and danger.

Once Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar put the ball back in the court of the EU Commission, saying Mr Hogan was accountable only to President Ursula von der Leyen, there could be no going back. They may not have actually called for his head but they had clearly nodded in the direction of the guillotine. Mr Martin's insistence that he was not attempting to influence the commission president's decision sounded hollow.

Dr von der Leyen would have been paying scrupulous attention to every development in Dublin.

The commission won't thank Ireland for putting it on the spot and Mr Hogan's decision has avoided a dangerous showdown. Sacking a commissioner would have been the nuclear option, with all the toxic fallout that would go with it.

But Brussels will not have enjoyed being drawn into the internal politics of a member state. The mandate of the commission depends on its independence. It could not conduct its business were it to allow itself to be buffeted by every political squall within EU borders.

There are moments that define a course in life; sometimes they may also define the lives of others. But it's events which determine destinies one way or another and sometimes they can be merciless.