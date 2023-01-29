Now we have a golden opportunity to capitalise on our nation’s Oscars glory

The Oscar statue on show during the 95th Academy Award Nominations at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre last Tuesday in Beverly Hills, California. Picture by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

The remarkable success of Ireland’s film industry in this year’s Oscars nomination process presents a golden opportunity to further develop a sector which is estimated to be worth in excess of half a billion euro in turnover annually. The film sector is already an important employer in Ireland and now has the potential for even more growth and to make the country a significant world player in terms of creativity and technical skills.

Ireland is celebrating a record 14 Oscar nominations, taking five of the 20 acting spots as well as, for the first time, earning a nomination for a feature film made in the native language.

In the first instance, congratulations are extended to actors Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan who have all earned first Oscar nominations for The Banshees of Inisherin, and to Paul Mescal who joins Farrell on the best actor shortlist for the independent movie Aftersun.

Ireland was also well represented in the craft categories: Jonathan Redmond was nominated in the editing category and Richard Baneham for best visual effects.

Former winner Martin McDonagh has added to his growing Oscar CV with best director and best original screenplay nominations for Banshees and the film is among the favourites for best picture.

Particular pride is reserved for An Cailín Ciúin, directed by Colm Bairéad, which is in the running for best international picture — a film that puts the Irish language on a global stage for the first time.

Further to this impressive haul, the Northern Ireland film An Irish Goodbye has been nominated in the Best Short Film category.

While the glitz and glamour of the ceremony itself will be watched by up to a billion people, behind the scenes in the weeks leading up to the event essential work can be done to further boost the film industry here.

Variety magazine has described Ireland as a “capital of filmmaking”, establishing itself as “one of the world’s most attractive production environments” thanks to the tax incentive, Section 481, and a plethora of talented writers, directors, producers, casts, and crew.

Ahead of this year’s awards ceremony, no opportunity should be spared to promote the country to studios, distributors, talent agents, content platforms, financiers and entertainment tech firms to capitalise on the attention and create the best return for the film industry and talent.

Ireland is to the forefront in technology and innovation, offering international productions access to attractive incentives, unrivalled landscapes, developed infrastructure and a pool of creative talent. Our actors, directors, writers, animators, and other professionals are indeed pioneering, particularly in the areas of graphics, post-production, visual effects, content capture and content distribution.

The North American market is particularly important for the film sector as a major market for Irish film that also provides essential direct foreign investment in the form of larger US film and TV drama shooting on location in Ireland.

The Oscars ceremony offers Screen Ireland and the IDA, which have established a good track record working together, further opportunities.

Both agencies need to use the Oscars to highlight Ireland’s talent to also bring creative technology businesses here, with significant benefits for tourism and the wider economy.