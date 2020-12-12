Now only compromise can steer us back from brink

There are moments of decision in which futures are fashioned and we have finally arrived at one on Brexit.

The straight line is always something of an optical illusion in terms of international discussions. Boris Johnson’s declaration a deal was going to be “ready made” and “easy” was always wide of the mark.

There were no pre-determined paths to be followed. Failing to clinch agreement would be an enormous “lost opportunity”, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, has said.

For centuries, our defining relationship has been the one shared with our nearest neighbour. Our interactions and development were greatly enhanced by membership of the EU.

Alliances strengthened, and equality was recognised as we worked in tandem.

The UK was an ally in Europe so its loss from the bloc will be regretted whatever happens. The axis has well and truly shifted.

As Mr Coveney noted: “There is a bigger picture here that goes beyond trade in a world that is changing and has a lot of risk.

“The idea that the UK and EU cannot put a good, constructive, positive partnership in place in the context of that new relationship... I think that would be an enormous lost opportunity and both sides will be weaker as a result.” He is, of course, correct.

Ideology always presumes to know the answer before the question has even been asked. Far from being a weakness, compromise can be the key to every deadlock.

Read More

There is a historical onus on all to agree to be a little less right in their positions, to avoid going over the cliff.

It may not end in a fireball, but with a whimper, but the reverberations will still be seismic for our economic foundations. Engagement between the UK and Europe will also be fundamentally altered.

Whatever allowances might have been made along the Brexit journey for ignorance, ineptitude, or incompetence – from whatever quarter – in these final hours it will take finesse and delicacy to steer us back from the brink.

There is far too much on the table to throw away without due thought to the cost.

We have managed to get beyond the half-way, the almost, the just-about, and the in-between, despite all the “insurmountable obstacles”.

To blithely give up would be unforgivable so close to the summit.

As Albert Einstein observed, the only reason for time is so everything doesn’t happen at once. Brexit didn’t happen at once, but it could end with a crash in an instant.

We must hope it doesn’t. Yet whatever happens, as European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has pointed out, we are facing into “new beginnings for old friends”.

And it is as friends that we should bear in mind that who we are tomorrow could literally very well depend on what we do today.