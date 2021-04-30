Now comes the chance to regroup and rebuild

It’s hard to find a reliable form guide when betting against the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. Nonetheless the Government is staking its all on being able to outrun the pestilence that has plagued us for more than a year. The unlocking of Ireland has begun and there can be no going back.

Having lived in something of a grey twilight who would not embrace the notion of a summer of freedom. Both Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar saw it as a “day of hope.” To have clarity on the road ahead was vital.

A return to inter-county travel will give an enormous boost to national morale for as Mr Martin noted in his national address it has been a sad and disruptive time. Many have endured the desolation of loneliness, But we are on our way back, and our actions now can give us a staircase to the future if we are careful as we go. For the first time in a very long time seeds of optimism are beginning to take hold.

While the collective efforts of people have paid off, the leap forward has come with the securing of vaccines. The ability to accelerate the roll-out with a degree of confidence has hopefully unpicked the clasp on the lockdown. To date, 1.5m doses of vaccine have been administered, and the programme is set to be escalated dramatically in coming weeks.

It has opened the way to the prospect of seeing 200,000 people back to work, inter-county travel, and limited visiting. Obviously we have to negotiate each next stage of the journey. If we trip up, if case numbers rise; the shutters will come down again. The fact of the matter is there is no completely safe strategy. As William Faulkner wrote: “You cannot swim for new horizons until you have courage to lose sight of the shore.” Rebuilding our society and rebooting the economy will take time and patience.

Yet we could not have countenanced such progress were it not for the ability of the health service to transform itself. Instead of being crushed by the weight of the exceptional burdens put upon it, it rose to the challenge. The sacrifice should not be forgotten.

But we can never be blindsided like we were 12 months ago again. Where we have come from is less important now than where we are going. Only stringent tracking and tracing along with comprehensive and consistent vaccination will protect us in future. Mr Martin said: “Each and every one of us has an image in our head of a moment that we are looking forward to enjoying when we get through this.” So we do.

The sense of loss and subtraction has been almost universal since Covid-19 first came to our shores. So much has fallen apart it will take a collective effort to put it back together. We have waited so long for this chance to regroup and rebuild. But many have been left heartbroken and bereaved. Others have lost jobs and seen livelihoods destroyed. As a society, we bought into a spirit of “no one would be left behind”.

We’ve been “in this together” for long enough. Whether we get out of it together, will be the ultimate test.