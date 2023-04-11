North’s political limbo is a desecration of the memories of those who brought an end to the Troubles

Politicians must take this chance to open up to a new future at Stormont. Photo: Paul Faith/PA

The two now rusted padlocks on the wrought iron gates of Stormont, have been an affront to democracy since they were put there last May.

They are especially offensive as the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement is marked by the arrival here of US president Joe Biden.

The deal was rightly heralded as a green and orange glasnost, a rare moment of openness after decades of division.

The deadbolts on mindsets, further corroded by years of sectarianism, had shifted just enough to allow room for tentative talks which developed into the torturous negotiations, that would with time and patience, deliver the now world-famous peace deal.

So surely this is the moment for politicians to seize the keys and open up to a new future.

It is enormously regrettable that the devolved parliament was not open for business, to be addressed by President Biden, whose country had been one of the driving forces in its establishment.

The Good Friday Agreement was not an ornamental parchment to be put in a glass case for posterity. It is a map that can take the people to new horizons and opportunities, providing their leaders have the vision to do so.

In a special message to the people of the North, Pope Francis said: “In a spirit of gratitude I pray to the God of peace so that what was achieved in that historic step can be consolidated to benefit all the men and women of the island of Ireland.”

Vital to this consolidation is advance restoration of government in the North. The UK’s prime minister Rishi Sunak has also hailed the bravery and spirit of compromise shown by the leaders who secured the deal.

He stressed the need to “recommit to redoubling our efforts” to deliver on the promise made in 1998.

The current political limbo can only be regarded as a desecration of the memories of all who worked so hard to end the pain and tragedy of the Troubles.

The DUP felt it had no choice but to implement a boycott in protest over the original post-Brexit deal. It said it was not being listened to. But in London, Brussels and Dublin the party’s concerns were heeded.

The Windsor Framework removed most of the problems the DUP complained of. No side got all it wanted – no side can in any lasting agreement.

And as President Biden has said, the framework was “an essential step to ensuring that the hard-earned peace and progress” of the Good Friday Agreement was “preserved and strengthened”.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said President Biden’s visit offers an “opportunity to celebrate and renew the strong political, economic and personal ties that bind”.

The late John Hume would never apologise for repeating his mantra that “we need to focus on what unites rather than on what divides us”.

Such an emphasis would not just be transformational, it would also be the most fitting testament to those who gave so much.