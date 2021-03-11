Northern Ireland has come too far to begin undoing good work

It was 18 years after the signing of the Good Friday Agreement when Senator George Mitchell felt he could speak out about how he almost gave up.

The work of the US Special Envoy – who chaired the ground-breaking talks that led to the establishment of a power-sharing government – pushed him to the point where he didn’t know if he could do much more.

The relentless rounds of negotiations were going nowhere. After a year and a half of inertia, on a flight home to New York, he felt enough was enough.

“What sense did it make to pursue what was obviously a hopeless task, especially since the reason for this flight home was to be present at the birth of my son,” he said.

As it would turn out, it was the birth of his son which inspired him to “see it through all the way to an agreement”.

Watching the infant sleeping, he had an epiphany: “I started to think about how different his life

would be had he been born a citizen of Northern Ireland.”

One wonders is it beyond us all concerned today to imagine what it would be like to be born on the other’s side? US stewardship of the negotiations in the ’90s was vital in seeing the journey towards agreement completed.

Ireland has always looked across the Atlantic for support. So it may not be too remarkable for Sinn Féin supporters to place ads in US publications, seeking to press our Government to prepare and plan for a united Ireland.

Commenting on the matter, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar acknowledged as much, when he said he had no objection to the party running reunification ads. “It’s a legitimate aspiration and one that I share with my party,” he added.

But where Mr Varadkar said he did have a problem with Sinn Féin was their relationship of “mutual hostility” with unionism. The ads were placed at a time when divisions between all sides have deepened over Brexit.

Behind the Sinn Féin drive is a narrow belief that the next census in the North could show a slight majority of Catholics, for the first time.

The whole purpose of the Good Friday Agreement was to ensure that consent became the corner stone of all future political architecture in the North.

The DUP are far from blameless in the deterioration of relationships. Brexit has added to the cold-war conditions.

Nonetheless, if the fate of the North rests purely on a head count; and the views of all sides are not heard and respected, then we will have reverted to an atavistic “might is right” position.

Turning the clock back on decades of progress is the last thing we need.

The Good Friday Agreement was approved by voters across the island of Ireland in two referendums.

It pivots on agreeing issues, not forcing them, which is a core tenet currently being conveniently overlooked by all sides.

Online Editors