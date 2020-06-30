No room for ambiguity in next steps around travel

The single biggest problem in communication is the illusion that it has taken place, wrote Shaw. Exactly such a misapprehension is getting in the way of precise understanding of "safe" travel guidelines.

According to Dr Tony Holohan, public health officials would like them to be not to travel. It is in both the individual and collective interest not to.

But in all Government policy, do as I do, not as I say is the public touchstone. As Nphet advises caution, the perception is of flights being ramped up at the country's airports, and countries rolling out the red carpet for eagerly awaited visitors.

People have permission to fly, and yet they are being asked not to.

Nor has the Government any provision for those who may have invested in foreign holidays at a time they thought it safe to do so.

This was the context in which the Irish Travel Agents Association appealed to the new Government to cancel flights so people can get their money back.

It's a reasonable request. Its chief executive, Pat Dawson, has also demanded clarity on "air bridges".

Under the existing air bridges plan, it was thought Irish tourists could go on foreign holidays, from next week, to other countries where the pandemic is under control.

Clearly the onus is on all to protect the vulnerable. But if people are also under the impression it is safe to visit some destinations, and are being encouraged to, wires are definitely being crossed.

All messaging must be sharp and on point.

If lockdown was characterised by focused, concise direction, opening up leaves far too much to chance against such an unforgiving foe.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1, Mr Dawson said three issues must be clarified before travel could return to normal: safety in airports, safety on airlines, and exact news on countries it is safe to visit.

But this too is problematic, as public health expert Dr Gabriel Scally explained.

The only solution is to "get rid of the virus in Ireland".

He advocated strict quarantine measures for people arriving here. Of course, the onus is on personal responsibility, but consistent Government guidance should be a given.

Any ambiguity weakens compliance and feeds confusion, all of which undermines containment measures.

None of this bodes well for the hurdles we face in the coming months as we manage a return to offices and schools.

In days ahead there will be competing pressures on making tough decisions. This will necessitate a trade-off between public health and the economy.

International travel again exposes us to risks we have only recently contained, at terrible cost. The virus made our world smaller. If it is to grow again it will have to be done gradually.

Absolute certainty on next steps is critical. There can be no gaps in public perception as to what is safe, and what is not.