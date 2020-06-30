| 12.2°C Dublin

No room for ambiguity in next steps around travel

Editorial

The single biggest problem in communication is the illusion that it has taken place, wrote Shaw. Exactly such a misapprehension is getting in the way of precise understanding of "safe" travel guidelines.

According to Dr Tony Holohan, public health officials would like them to be not to travel. It is in both the individual and collective interest not to.

But in all Government policy, do as I do, not as I say is the public touchstone. As Nphet advises caution, the perception is of flights being ramped up at the country's airports, and countries rolling out the red carpet for eagerly awaited visitors.