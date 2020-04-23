| 4.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

No more squabbling - time to stand up and be counted

Labour leader Alan Kelly has questioned the make-up of the National Public Health Emergency Team Expand

Close

Labour leader Alan Kelly has questioned the make-up of the National Public Health Emergency Team

Labour leader Alan Kelly has questioned the make-up of the National Public Health Emergency Team

Labour leader Alan Kelly has questioned the make-up of the National Public Health Emergency Team

Editorial Twitter Email

The tyranny of the coronavirus has seen the carving out of separate spheres of autonomy. Strict borders were set in place in a collaboration between government and expert groups. Their legitimacy rests in the fact they are saving lives - when the price of delay is apocalyptic, you don't stand on ceremony.

Yet none of this seemed to matter in the Dáil as cudgel and cutlass came out in another dispiriting show of political street-fighting.

Parties which have shown no passion for helping the country in a time of national heartbreak still seem able to summon energy to attack what has been done. If they feel they can do better, they have a duty to demonstrate it with actions and not just hollow words, by helping to form a new government.