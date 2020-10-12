Next six days could shape the next six years

What happens in the next five or six days will very likely frame our lives for the coming five or six years. Tomorrow's Budget 2021 delivers a plan dealing with the fallout from a bad Brexit and the Covid-19 crisis.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already fixed a deadline of this week's crucial EU leaders' summit, which starts on Thursday in Brussels. How the EU leaders manage the final stage of these vexed Brexit talks will impact hugely on Ireland.

And as if all that were not enough, the US presidential election will move up a gear this week as polling day is precisely three weeks from tomorrow. The outcome of this most keenly observed election right across the globe, between incumbent Donald Trump and the challenging Irish-American Joe Biden will also affect this country hugely.

Mr Johnson has again repeated his threat to "walk away" from struggling EU-UK talks aimed at fixing a new free trade deal for a post-Brexit world and accept a no-deal outcome. After a phone call to French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday, Mr Johnson again pumped up the volume and put the focus on fishery policy.

The French government publicly hit back with its European affairs minister Clément Beaune yesterday telling FranceInfo radio that Britain must allow EU countries access to UK fishing waters after Brexit. Mr Beaune was correct when he said a deal must be cut by early November and he warned that France and the other members of the "coastal eight" - which includes Ireland - must get real fishing concessions from London.

So far it is all rhetoric and megaphone diplomacy when some political leadership is badly needed to broker real compromises which will save tens of thousands of jobs. Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and his colleague Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath have already assumed a bad Brexit ending in the Budget they will jointly present tomorrow.

They have also factored into the biggest budget in this State's history a welter of spending to support a wide variety of sectors, workers and unemployed people hit by the Covid-19 fallout. Health spending which topped a record €17bn in 2020 will rise another €4bn at least in 2021.

Unsurprisingly, as the nation grapples with a pandemic, health leads the field in a number of other record high spending levels for other sectors. There must be bailouts and supports for a wide variety of sectors led by the hospitality sector where some 50,000 jobs hang in the balance.

It will be a "survive now - pay later" budget. Many people need just that right now just to keep up the morale and continue living.

Away from the swirl of momentous events, most of which are beyond the control of ordinary people, we must all focus on what we can do right now. And this has not changed: we must all continue to do what we can to fight the spread of Covid-19.

Let us repeat these measures one more time: hand hygiene, cough etiquette, mask wearing, social distancing, and keeping contacts to the ­minimum. All of us can do this.