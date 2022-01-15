Nation owes Ashling Murphy more than shows of solidarity

THE nation has shown its respect for Ashling Murphy with countrywide vigils. Shows of solidarity offer solace, but the time for reflection is over. Men only target women they perceive to be weaker than themselves.

The irony is, of course, that such attacks on women only confirm, conclusively, man’s status as the weaker sex.

The past 48 hours are being spoken of as a watershed, but Ashling Murphy was not brought into this world to be a “watershed”.

If we are to fully confront the ugly truth of violence against women, we may need to look through a much wider lens.

Be it murder, rape or assault, the predator is nearly always male. The question is, what are men going to do about it?

A culture that has been passively aggressive to women for more like the past 48 years than 48 hours needs to be called out. Historically, we failed to do enough to either protect women or prevent men abusing them.

We need to be forensic, not just in catching murderers but in discovering what produces them and why there are so many.

As we mark so many centenaries, our treatment of women offers little comfort.

Their place within the Church-State nexus was relentlessly unequal. They were either subservient or inferior when it came to their rights. The most egregious examples could be seen in the Magdalene Laundries and the Mother and Baby Homes. As a society, we looked the other way.

When the truth emerged, we reacted with shock. But even in the civil service, women could not work while married.

Today we speak of equality but side-step inconvenient facts on how women are viewed and treated. If we are no longer a patriarchal society, we must prove it by showing the behaviour of men can change.

Men must lead this long-overdue cultural shift. If women constantly speak of feeling threatened in public places, men must respond. Harassment, stalking and verbal abuse are recognised as widespread. Such acts are never acceptable, never excusable, yet they are seldom called out.

In the Ireland of 2022, where women are the majority, they cannot be bullied out of freedoms fundamental to fulfilled lives. In their homes, patterns of violent behaviour are often ignored until it is too late. Brutality against women will only truly change when culprits are brought to cower before the law.

To her parents, Ashling Murphy was “our little angel, our rock”.

To the nation, she is now yet another beautiful young life brutally cut short.

We could fill a small library with books of condolence to female victims of violence.

We owe this young woman, and all the victims of violence in this country, more than sorrow. Men must not only respect the rights of women, they must champion them.