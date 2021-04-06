My sister died of epilepsy at the age of just 22. Now we are struggling with the news my son has the same condition

About nine months ago, my eldest son started having trouble with his eyes. He’d be perfectly fine, then suddenly he would develop tunnel vision and become momentarily blind. We brought him for an eye test where we were told it was ocular migraine — a kind of migraine that happens in your eyes, and can cause you to see flashing lights or colours. This was a cause for concern — migraines are incredibly debilitating and anyone who thinks they are ‘just a bad headache’ presumably has never seen one in full effect. You wouldn’t wish them on your worst enemy.

We did what a lot of parents would do and blamed video games — like any 12-year-old, he loves his PlayStation, but in the last 12 months it has, at times, been his only connection to the outside world, as he was able to log on and chat to his friends. We tried to balance his screen time with what we would consider normal activities for a child — kicking a ball in the garden, or reading a book. He did his best with it, but we would often find him after sneaking back in and logging back on, or he would ask one of us if he could go back online when the other one had already said no.

But he is a good child, and was the only one who didn’t have any health worries — no autoimmune disease, no speech development delay, no sensory processing disorder. An uncomplicated child, if there is such a thing. The visual events only happened sporadically, at which point we would insist he stopped gaming for an hour or two. But they also happened at night, and he would wake in a panic, calling us. It never struck us as odd that something happening in his eyes had the power to wake him from sleep. Obviously we know now that these events weren’t ocular migraine, they were something else.

Last week, three days before his 13th birthday, he had a seizure. I am loath to say ‘his first seizure’, because that makes it permanent, but he had a full clonic seizure and he had never had one before (that we know of). After a couple of days in hospital via ED the diagnosis was delivered — he has epilepsy. For now, that is how we will say it. In a year, or two, or 10, we will probably say he is epileptic.

There is no family history of the condition. My sister developed it when she was a similar age to my son, and died from it aged 22, but as we were both adopted there is no medical connection between us. It is simply coincidence, or cruel irony, depending on how sorry I want to feel for myself.

My experience of seeing my sister’s life being ruined by it is that it is a horrible illness; it takes and takes and takes. The neuro reg tried to assuage our fears, telling my son that his diagnosis wouldn’t mean any real change to his lifestyle. Then a pause, before he started listing some of the changes — never cycle a bike without a helmet, try not to cycle alone or on a busy road, never swim without a fully qualified lifeguard, don’t go rock climbing. All boys want to do is rappel down cliffs and tombstone into lakes, and now those idle daydreams are off limits. But within the reg’s short list, multiple others lay hidden. In summary — don’t do anything that would harm you were you to suddenly lose consciousness. Think of all the things we do in our daily lives that fall into this category — boiling the kettle, cooking, having a bath, driving a car, doing your job.

Even as a child there are now limits on what he can do. Who would want to have a child over for a sleepover if they had to face the possibility of them having a seizure, of administering a post-seizure serum, of bringing them to an ED?

The good news was that video games have nothing to do with his epilepsy as it isn’t photosensitive, something I can attest to as I sat next to him as they fired up the strobe light during the EEG. Neither is his epilepsy caused by any sinister abnormalities in the brain. And of course there are far, far worse conditions out there that many children and their families wrestle with. But ‘things could be much worse’ is the best I can do right now.