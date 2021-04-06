| 6.4°C Dublin

My sister died of epilepsy at the age of just 22. Now we are struggling with the news my son has the same condition

As a child with epilepsy, there are now limits on what my son can do.

As a child with epilepsy, there are now limits on what my son can do.

Bill Linnane

About nine months ago, my eldest son started having trouble with his eyes. He’d be perfectly fine, then suddenly he would develop tunnel vision and become momentarily blind. We brought him for an eye test where we were told it was ocular migraine — a kind of migraine that happens in your eyes, and can cause you to see flashing lights or colours. This was a cause for concern — migraines are incredibly debilitating and anyone who thinks they are ‘just a bad headache’ presumably has never seen one in full effect. You wouldn’t wish them on your worst enemy.

We did what a lot of parents would do and blamed video games — like any 12-year-old, he loves his PlayStation, but in the last 12 months it has, at times, been his only connection to the outside world, as he was able to log on and chat to his friends. We tried to balance his screen time with what we would consider normal activities for a child — kicking a ball in the garden, or reading a book. He did his best with it, but we would often find him after sneaking back in and logging back on, or he would ask one of us if he could go back online when the other one had already said no.

