My daughter’s boyfriend saved my life, earning his place on our treasured family holiday in Clare

Every family holiday should start with a near-death incident. Nothing helps you relax, to enjoy time with family, to unwind, like cheating death, in this case by narrowly avoiding slamming your car into the back of another.

I was cheerfully cruising along the Ennis bypass and was trying to see Clare Abbey from the road, because obviously the best time to conduct an archaeological survey like that is when travelling at 80kph directly towards a static line of cars at a roundabout. If it wasn’t for my daughter’s boyfriend’s escalating cries of ‘billbillbillBILLBILLBILL’ from the back seat I would have buried the car in the rear end of a Fiat Punto or ramped off the bypass, Dukes of Hazzard style. It made me thankful that he never referred to me with the more formal Mr Linnane because he would have only got through two syllables before impact.

We screeched to a halt and breathed a large sigh of relief and several large servings of swearing. I was glad we had brought him along. Granted, it meant that he could now claim to have saved my life and no-claims bonus, and it ruined my plans to spend the holiday gently ribbing him about whatever took my fancy, but he earned his stripes in the family, and his place on the holiday was now more than just being the bait with which we were luring our daughter on the trip.

This year had to be different — we were going back to Clare, and she declined the invite initially until we promised that himself could come, we would stay somewhere interesting and do a whole new range of trips. So I booked us into a thatch cottage nestled in the woods overlooking Inchiquin lake. I sold it to her by telling her it would either be great for the Insta, or we would get killed by the ghost of a former tenant, but either way it was social media gold. Upon arrival I was somewhat disappointed to learn that the house didn’t date back to the 1840s and had been built in the 1970s to tap into the Irish American market, which scuppered my plans for an authentic Irish experience of peat cutting, thatching, saying the rosary and then dying of starvation. So much for verisimilitude I thought to myself as I lugged a 42-inch TV, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and WiFi booster into the cottage from the boot of our car. After last year’s barnstorming holiday on the west coast they were fired up and spent the last two months repeatedly asking when are we going to Clare. In our house, Clare is like Disneyland. We were all looking forward to it — I had been planning trips and things to see and do for months so that while we would only be there for four days, we had an AM and PM itinerary each day; I’d take the smallies somewhere in the morning, my wife would take them after lunch. She took them to the cinema; when I had them I took them to the Burren Distillery where we learned about the sean gael style of whiskey they were making there. I see myself as an educator first and foremost. The high point of the trip was a spin out to Inishmore for the big kids and I. I had never been and grew up listening to my parents telling me about their trips out there in the early days of their courtship, so it felt like something of a pilgrimage, trekking up around Dun Aonghusa and thinking of my dad telling me all about his visit there every single time it appeared on TV. But you’re busy ignoring them and living your big important life and it’s only when they’re gone you think, I should have paid more attention, because maybe then I would have been able to find my way to Poll Na bPeist. I’d like my kids to travel and see the world but I don’t want them to do it because they think Ireland has nothing to offer. I spent so many summer holidays sitting on a sun lounger wincing at the sun in foreign climes when I could have been watching dolphins leap off the coast of Clare; taking blurry photos of the biggest stalactite in the northern hemisphere in Doolin Cave, or even being given a brief history of the last thousand years of alcohol production in Ireland in a tiny distillery in the middle of nowhere. I slept on Ireland, and it’s not just near-death incidents on the Ennis bypass that woke me from that slumber, but the realisation that I have been blessed with a short life in a big country. As Ferris Bueller said, life moves pretty fast, and if you don’t look around once in a while you could miss it. Just don’t do the looking around when you’re driving.