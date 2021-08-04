| 11.9°C Dublin

My daughter’s boyfriend saved my life, earning his place on our treasured family holiday in Clare

Cliffs of Moher: Beautiful Clare is like Disneyland to the Linnane family Expand

Cliffs of Moher: Beautiful Clare is like Disneyland to the Linnane family

Bill Linnane

Every family holiday should start with a near-death incident. Nothing helps you relax, to enjoy time with family, to unwind, like cheating death, in this case by narrowly avoiding slamming your car into the back of another.

I was cheerfully cruising along the Ennis bypass and was trying to see Clare Abbey from the road, because obviously the best time to conduct an archaeological survey like that is when travelling at 80kph directly towards a static line of cars at a roundabout. If it wasn’t for my daughter’s boyfriend’s escalating cries of ‘billbillbillBILLBILLBILL’ from the back seat I would have buried the car in the rear end of a Fiat Punto or ramped off the bypass, Dukes of Hazzard style. It made me thankful that he never referred to me with the more formal Mr Linnane because he would have only got through two syllables before impact.

We screeched to a halt and breathed a large sigh of relief and several large servings of swearing. I was glad we had brought him along. Granted, it meant that he could now claim to have saved my life and no-claims bonus, and it ruined my plans to spend the holiday gently ribbing him about whatever took my fancy, but he earned his stripes in the family, and his place on the holiday was now more than just being the bait with which we were luring our daughter on the trip.

