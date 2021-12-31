Let time chase its tail as we try to enjoy the moment

Evolution went to a lot of trouble to hard-wire us with a negativity bias. Our ancestors recognised that taking a dismal view paid better dividends in the survival stakes than sunny optimism.

Given all of this, it feels unnecessarily cruel of the fates to burden us with another New Year’s Eve with Covid breathing down our necks.

However, while we can acknowledge there is no shortage of things to grumble about, we did not need the first hesitant beams breaking through at Newgrange last week to recognise some things are actually looking brighter.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said Ireland is likely to “overcome” the Omicron wave of Covid-19 infections more quickly than earlier waves.

The staggering number of cases around the world is also forcing us to re-frame our view of the pandemic. As Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, has said: “Because many infections are occurring among vaccinated people, most cases are mild. As a result. I no longer think infections generally should be the major metric.”

Obviously, we can continue to track infections among unvaccinated people because they will end up in hospital at the same rate, but we really have to focus on hospitalisations and deaths now and move from the fixation on case numbers.

This is a game-changer in that it means approaching the virus in the way we might regard mild illnesses such as colds or non-life-threatening flus.

We may be seeing an end to the virus disrupting all our lives and dictating how we conduct them. Of course, this does not mean throwing caution to the wind. As the old saying puts it: “He whose science exceedeth his sense perisheth by his ignorance.”

We have to continue to take care, but there are grounds for sowing seeds of hope that by the end of next month the worst of it could be over.

To all those at the front offering care and compassion under extreme pressure, we must continue to offer praise, encouragement, appreciation and gratitude. The most practical way of doing so is to avoid becoming ill and adding to their burdens.

As we turn the page on 2021, the January riots at the Capitol and the exit in disgrace of President Trump, we also say goodbye to a year when anger and violence seemed to be everywhere.

After the riots and hysteria, the hour belonged to Amanda Gorman – the youngest ever inaugural poet – during Joe Biden’s swearing-in, whose words conquered all:

“The new dawn balloons as we free it.

For there is always light, if only we’re brave enough to see it.

If only we’re brave enough to be it.”

We know that to make an end is also to make a beginning. So many of us look back on the missed opportunities rather than saving our energies to embrace potential new ones. Instead of focusing on flaws, why not give wings to hopes of flying higher?

Let time worry about chasing its own tail and let the rest of us make the most of the moment. Happy New Year.