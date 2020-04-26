| 7.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'Leinster House bubble' must burst for good of the nation

Some workers are fretting about whether there will be reasonably paid work for them to go back to – if and when there is some return to a semblance of normality. (PA) Expand

Close

Some workers are fretting about whether there will be reasonably paid work for them to go back to – if and when there is some return to a semblance of normality. (PA)

Some workers are fretting about whether there will be reasonably paid work for them to go back to – if and when there is some return to a semblance of normality. (PA)

PA

Some workers are fretting about whether there will be reasonably paid work for them to go back to – if and when there is some return to a semblance of normality. (PA)

Editorial Twitter Email

This day next week we may barely notice that it is the May bank holiday. But it is quite likely we will know the shape of what relaxation - if any - there will be on these tough coronavirus restrictions.

Some sign of hope and progress, be it ever so small, is needed to maintain national morale. So far the vast bulk of people have been patient and patriotic - but many citizens have very serious worries aplenty.

First and foremost, there is the fear for vulnerable loved ones, extended family members, neighbours and friends that any negligent actions - or inactions - could literally put lives at risk. There is special worry about older people.