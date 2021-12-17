Last year’s mistakes point us in the right direction

The deadening effect of repetition can make even “the most wonderful time of the year” feel a little flat and routine – but only if we let it. Yes, Dr Tony Holohan’s warning to anyone planning to spend Christmas with older family members or those vulnerable to the effects of Covid to limit their contacts seems stark.

But there is little or no alternative.

However numbing and limiting the ceaseless vice-like controls that constrict normal socialising may be, they can save us from something much worse. Omicron already accounts for 27pc of cases here.

In handling the Covid threat ultimately, success is more readily realised by the countries that make the hard choices.

We are told the mind naturally accommodates itself to most things if they occur frequently. Nonetheless, to have the fond hopes for the Christmas we have all been longing for tampered with once again comes like a low blow, especially as we were preparing more for a warm embrace.

The arrival of this variant has upended all the old calculations made about Covid-19.

Yet for all that, forewarned is forearmed.

True, the variant enforces a re-evaluation of tactics and a rebooting of personal responsibilities.

But we should also maintain some sense of perspective.

We have bolstered our position through vaccinations. A robust booster campaign can reinforce this protection.

As the head of South Africa’s Medical Association has warned, there is nothing to be gained by creating hysteria and overreacting to the threat of the variant.

“You need to take precautionary measures, you have to be prepared, but don’t hype it up,” said Angelique Coetzee.

Doctors are not yet completely sure if Omicron causes milder illness or if its ability to spread fast defeats some of the protection provided by vaccines, so it must remain a concern.

It has often been said that if you do not know where you are going, any road will get you there.

Thanks to mistakes we made last year – and however hard the going may be – we have a strong sense of the direction we are now compelled to follow.

All those hard lessons can be employed as the guidelines that can eventually get us out of this maze. We know there is a steeper trajectory to be scaled, but we also have better tools to manage it.

Writing about pandemic burnout, a US commentator recently said: “It all feels so familiar – and so horribly wearisome.”

The journey has certainly been far more gruelling than we had imagined, but some of our most valuable moments are found on detours we never intended to take. If some roads ought not to be travelled alone, this is surely one of them.

If there is a single mantra to adopt while we are on that road, it has to be from Samuel Beckett’s The Unnamable. He wrote: “You must go on. I can’t go on. I’ll go on.”