A more sane world might view pandemic controls less as "restrictions" but more as privileges to save lives.

Certainly there are pockets of the world that would gladly swap with us could they turn back the clock to have our opportunities to check its lethal advance.

Human nature being what it is, people are beginning to chafe at the steps to slow its spread.

But Health Minister Simon Harris has told us: "Just to be blunt and honest with people, the restrictions that are in place are not going to be lifted tomorrow, we're going to have to keep at it.

"If we keep at this for another couple of weeks, where does it bring us, what does success look like?" he added.

Faint glimmers of hope are there. Terrible as the toll has been and will likely be for some time to come in advance of the surge, the original estimates of fatalities have been scaled back thanks to the strictures.

But such hope must be grounded in the belief social distancing will have to continue indefinitely.

It can only be regarded as an imposition if you believe protecting life is unworthy of temporary disruption.

No one should draw the conclusion the lock-down is close to an end.

These measures are acting as a brake on virus transmission and that is invaluable as Intensive Care Units are close to capacity.

A relaxation could invite a disastrous second wave, before the first has even reached its apex.

We are still vulnerable. The alarming growth of clusters in nursing homes gives further cause for anxiety.

Both Spain and Italy - who are ahead of us in experience - are finally seeing progress.

We do not have control of the fire, let alone put it out, but we must still look ahead.

Managing the daily crisis is momentarily all- consuming, but preparing for how we exit must also be considered.

To neglect planning risks chaos later on.

Calling a lockdown is relatively simple; finding a way out of the labyrinth is more hazardous.

In 'The Count of Monte Cristo', Dumas wrote: "How did I escape? With difficulty. How did I plan this moment? With pleasure."

We will all savour such a moment but a return to normal will need comprehensive testing.

We will also be required to isolate the sick and help certify those of us who can go back to work safely.

As Mr Harris explained, he is not expecting to get to a "magic point" where the virus is 100pc gone.

The aim is to reach a stage where people can see each other again when things are stable.

But this is complex. One US commentator put it well: "This is a Rubik's Cube challenge entwining public health issues, economics and social behaviour."

There is always another twist as the virus attacks any weakness.