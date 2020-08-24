Keeping focus is essential amid 'Golfgate' fallout

Reputations are not lost overnight. They dissolve in the tiny surrenders of self-respect to self-interest. In the past few days, we have witnessed too many such surrenders.

Events in Clifden last week marked a new nadir for our public figures in the Covid-19 pandemic. Anything which undermines the welfare of the people at the height of economic and health emergencies justifiably provokes outrage.

Any sundering of public trust in the pandemic exacts a terrible price. No matter how you spin it, right and wrong are not interchangeable terms dependent upon popular opinion. Everything about the so-called 'Golfgate' scandal was wrong.

We have spent the last few months focusing on what's important. Events of the last few days have reinforced what's even more important.

Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan has rightly been chastised and castigated for his inexcusable attendance at the 80-strong dinner. Both Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar made their displeasure plain.

Mr Hogan has finally offered "a fulsome and profound apology". It would clearly have been far better had he issued such an apology sooner. Actions, as the saying goes, speak louder than words. The people will make up their own minds at the appropriate time.

The Government cannot escape blame for a softening of resolve and mission drift. There is little doubt that the message the coalition is trying to explain is a more difficult and nuanced one than that which the previous administration had to communicate, certainly at the outset of our battle with Covid-19.

Mr Varadkar admitted on RTÉ there have been "problems on decisions and protocols and how they are communicated".

This is completely unacceptable. Facing so many potentially ruinous threats, every step must be calculated and clearly followed.

It is said if you don't understand the cause of the problem, your solution will become part of it.

The Coalition's tone deafness is part of the problem, as evidenced by its inexplicable reluctance to recall the Dáil. Should the "new Government" continue to struggle with articulating its plans - no matter how complex or nuanced - it may find itself becoming the old one, in record time.

Above all else, it is wise in these strange and troubling days to at all times keep a weather eye out for trouble on the horizon, for unfortunately trouble will lurk on the horizon for some time to come.

We must therefore make sure we do not lose sight of what lies ahead, no matter what storm current occupies our attentions.

This week will see the beginning of the return of the nation's children to the schools they last attended in March. There is obviously much at stake but above all else children and teachers must be as safe as possible and parents must have confidence that this is the case.

The Taoiseach has said it is the key political priority. So it should be.

An angry public will not tolerate anything else.

