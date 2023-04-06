Joe Biden is bringing guidance during his visit to Ireland, so let’s make the most of it

Editorial

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar presents US president Joe Biden with a bowl of shamrock at the White House on St Patrick's Day. Photo: Reuters

It was often said of exiles that amnesia was the price they had to pay for assimilation. Identity and sense of place had to be sacrificed for acceptance, which demanded full immersion into the culture of an adopted land. But the Irish in America were always an exception to any such rule.

As former president Mary McAleese put it: “The immigrant’s heart marches to the beat of two quite different drums, one from the old homeland and the other from the new.

“The immigrant has to bridge these two worlds, living comfortably in the new and bringing the best of his or her ancient identity and heritage to bear on life in an adopted homeland.”

When US president Joe Biden arrives here next week, he will be both leaving a home and returning to one.

Any marking of the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, in which America, and American-Irish politicians such as Mr Biden, played such a pivotal role would be incomplete without the participation of a US president.

It is a moment of serendipity that the current president should happen to be Mr Biden, someone who has had a life-long affinity and deep connections with Ireland. He has keenly and knowledgeably championed Irish interests and causes his whole life.

As Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “Joe Biden has always been a friend of Ireland. Over many decades, and to this day, he has supported the cause of peace in Ireland and the Good Friday Agreement. He stood with us as we navigated the difficult consequences of Brexit.”

When Mr Varadkar said it would be a “privilege to welcome him back”, many will share that sentiment.

Referring to their recent White House conversation, Mr Varadkar said: “When we spoke, President Biden was clear that in celebrating the Good Friday Agreement we should be looking ahead, not backwards. We need to continue working together as true partners to fulfil the potential of all the people who call this island their home.”

Tánaiste Micheál Martin was equally appreciative of Mr Biden’s contribution to promoting better relationships in these islands.

“I think his firm, diplomatic positioning in relation to the Good Friday Agreement, in relation to Brexit and the protocol, has been effective and that’s something we appreciate,” he said.

Mr Biden’s point about looking to the future with no time to rest on laurels when there is so much more work to be done is well made.

For all the pomp and circumstance, politics has to be made to work.

The institutions that have been shamefully on hold in Northern Ireland have to be kick-started once again so that the engines of democracy can get moving in the best interests of all of the people.

True, there is much to celebrate, but there is so much more work to be done.

But as the Taoiseach noted, there is also “an opportunity to welcome a great Irish-American president home”.