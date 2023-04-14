Joe Biden has proven himself to be a champion of peace

In an age when public discourse is so dominated by cynicism there was something touching in the sincere pride and respect US president Joe Biden displayed for his Irish heritage.

“Ta mé sa abhaile,” he said.

The sentiment was unabashed but genuine.

Having earlier rung the peace bell on a visit to the Áras, Mr Biden momentarily seemed somewhat awestruck. He later explained how he’d been marvelling at the fact that both his ancestors and those of former US president Barack Obama had left from the same Irish port only five weeks apart.

“The idea they both would seek a new life and think their great-great-grandsons would end up becoming president of the United States is just remarkable. That’s the Irish of it,” he mused.

He later shared the story with the joint houses of the Oireachtas, where he was introduced to thunderous applause by Ceann Comhairle, Seán Ó Fearghaíl. Given Mr Biden has been promoting Ireland and its interests since 1977, the recognition was as deserved as it was overdue,

In an emotional speech he told how from the coffin ship to the Computer Age, the Irish had shaped America. This was not hyperbole, “for Irish hearts had lit the torch of liberty, and their hands had built from the bottom up”.

The privations and struggles of those who had to leave their loved ones to build new lives on strange shores were too easily forgotten.

Hard-won achievements came on the back of ­sacrifices, and the pangs of separation.

So President Biden was unapologetic about reminding the world of their legacies.

Some diplomatic feathers were ruffled on the other side of the Irish Sea, by the fact Mr Biden had bypassed London. One columnist went so far as to say: “President Biden’s insulting decision to prioritise Ireland over the UK on his visit to mark the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement was no surprise.”

But as President Biden wrote in the visitor’s book at the Áras: ‘Your feet will bring you where your heart is. It’s an honour to return.”

So this was always going to be a home-from-home coming. There is nothing anti-British about Mr Biden. He said in his address he felt the UK should be working closer with Ireland on the North.

But this is the advice of a friend not a foe.

For he was also at pains on his trip to express how grateful the US is to Britain for its support in Ukraine. And he acknowledged the debt America owed Northern Irish Protestants who also helped build his country.

His record is one of a plain speaker, some times too much so.

If language is the dress of thought – as Samuel Johnson liked to claim – there are times when it may seem as if the US president might have gotten dressed in the dark. But peace still needs its champions, as Mr Biden said.

And fortunately for Ireland: in his passionate protection of the Good Friday Agreement; President Biden has proven himself to be amongst them.