Joe Biden hails Northern Ireland for its ‘Technicolor peace’

US president Joe Biden poses for a selfie after delivering a speech on business development at Ulster University in Belfast. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

It seemed ungracious, on the eve of his birthday, to be nudging Seamus Heaney to one side. No offence was intended.

Besides, one must nod to the prerogatives of hospitality.

All the more so when the guest doing the shunting was the president of the United States,

Even the late, great Nobel laureate, who would have been 84 today, could hardly demur.

For after 25 years it was probably time for President Joe Biden to turn the page on “Hope and history rhyming...”.

Doubtless, Heaney’s haw lantern will still shine for many more years, but Mr Biden saw fit to add some new light. This time, it was the turn of Porta- down-born poet Sinéad Morrissey.

“What’s left is dark and quiet, but bookended by light as when Dorothy opens the dull cabin door, what happens outside is Technicolor,” he quoted.

Mr Biden added: “What happens outside is Technicolor. This place is transformed by peace. Made Technicolor by peace. Made whole by peace.”

In a gossamer-light speech, allowing for the sensitivities of some of his Belfast audience, he sought to reach rather than preach.

He had not come to scold. At the same time, any soft soap was to be left on Air Force One. For he made plain that investment would flow far faster across the Atlantic if the institutions that were so central to the Good Friday Agreement were up and running.

It was also his firm belief that the people of the North deserve to have a democratically elected power-sharing government.

He would repeatedly stress that was for their judgment, not his. “It’s up to us to keep this going,” he urged.

And for those who needed further encouragement, he rounded off with: “Your history is our history.”

He added: “And even more important, your future is America’s future.”

No one really expected the balm of Mr Biden’s words to coax the DUP down from the heights of dudgeon. Arlene Foster had accused Mr Biden of “hating Britain” before he had uttered a word, while Sammy Wilson had also warned him “not to dare” lecture Northern Irish politicians.

Mr Biden tactfully took note of the “terrible breakages” and “need for repair”. Nonetheless, if the Good Friday Agreement brought peace, significant work remained to be done in reconciliation for the true potential of the North to be released.

Speaking to RTÉ, Naomi Long of the Alliance Party endorsed Mr Biden’s sentiments. She noted patience for “stop-go” government had long passed. Continuity of government, not just restoration, was what was required, and no party should be able to hold parliament to ransom.

And those who came in the hope that Mr Biden would slip up, or offer some new offence to be banked for future outrage, may have left disappointed. For who can argue against the fact that there is a cornucopia of opportunity in co-operation, or that agreement will always open more doors than sullen rancour or division.