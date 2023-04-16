Ireland and Europe must stand with the US

The successful visit of US president Joe Biden to Ireland came at a time when questions were needlessly being asked about the wider relationship between Europe and the United States. Shortly before Mr Biden touched down in Northern Ireland, the French president provoked a geopolitical stir when he said Europe should avoid being America’s follower — including on the matter of Taiwan’s security.

Emmanuel Macron was speaking to reporters on his return from a visit to China as that country unleashed another simulated attack on Taiwan, a territory it sees as a breakaway province.

The French leader said Europe must reduce its dependency on the US and avoid getting dragged into a confrontation between China and America over Taiwan.

He also re-emphasised his oft-stated view that Europe should aim for “strategic autonomy” to become a “third superpower”.

European Council president Charles Michel said last week that some European leaders were becoming increasingly favourable towards the French president’s push for “strategic autonomy” away from the US. The comments provoked an expected response from US Republican senators, who have called for the US to rein in support for Ukraine if Europe is not prepared to back the US over China.

Republican senator Marco Rubio said: “If France won’t pick sides over Taiwan, maybe the US shouldn’t pick sides on Ukraine and leave it to Europe.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar subtly reiterated Ireland’s — and, indeed, Europe’s — official position when he met Mr Biden at Farmleigh House last week. In an important intervention, he said democracy was in retreat in large parts of the world, adding that if it were not for the US and Europe “working together”, he did not know what kind of world we would be living in.

Ireland’s position must be that, given the level of US support for Ukraine, it is vital for the US and Europe to continue to work together.

Indeed, most European leaders would agree the bloc faces its most serious security challenge in decades as a result of Russia’s war in Ukraine: losing Ukraine would embolden Moscow to chip away at the EU’s eastern flank.

At the same time, Europe is feeling its way towards a new relationship with China. Ireland will want good relations with both and would want to see a cold war between the US and China avoided.

Whatever happens in that regard, Ireland must always stand for democracy, liberty and the avoidance of violence to solve political disputes.

Mr Macron, meanwhile, has been attempting to dispute the interpretation put on his remarks following his photo opportunity with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

However, this was not the first time the French president has had to clarify such comments. In 2019, he said Nato was experiencing “brain death”. A few months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, he was offering Vladimir Putin “security guarantees”.

The position outlined by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen — depicting a China “more repressive at home and more assertive abroad” and quick to use political and economic coercion — is accurate.

In any struggle to force systemic change of the international order with China at its centre, Ireland and Europe must stay on the side of the US.