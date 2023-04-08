In this season of light and hope, we must seek peace

Pope Francis consoles a couple who lost their five-year-old daughter Angelica in the same hospital he was treated in

This time of year has held special significance from pagan to Christian times. The shifts from darkness to brighter days, from the heaviness of winter to the lightness of spring and the first tantalising intimations of summer, were easily connected to a lifting of the spirit. The origins of the word “Easter” can be argued, but its ancient symbolism and associations are nonetheless revered by most.

Some dictionary sources say “Easter” came from “Eostre”, a goddess worshipped by the Saxons. Another connection has been made to the Norse eostur, eastur or ostara. This was “the season of the growing sun” or “the season of new birth”.

Even non-believers will be aware of the reverence Christians have for the story of Jesus. In a single week, he went from being exalted as the Messiah, the long-awaited leader who would deliver the Jews from servility to the Roman empire, to being vilified and executed in the most ignominious of deaths.

He had entered Jerusalem on a donkey, with palm leaves laid at his feet in tribute. He had not come to be a conqueror, but as a passionate peacemaker. The echoes of the adulation had hardly died, nor the palms dried, by the time he was crucified,

Christians’ celebration of his resurrection three days later marks a joyful conclusion to the Lenten season penitence.

The suffering of Jesus was intense but he had made it sanctified and sacrificial. It would end in death, but this was not final.

Despite the pain, uncertainty and impermanence of the world, there was a way through.

We would be laid low, but we could rise, as a bridge was made from the mortal to the divine. Even non-believers have been moved by the story of the Passion of Jesus.

But this time of year offers hope of renewal for several religions, whether they celebrate Easter, Passover or Ramadan.

Last year, Pope Francis called on the world not to surrender to evil and violence in what he called this “Easter of war”. He made an impassioned plea for an end to the war in Ukraine and urged us to appeal for peace and an end to cruelty and senseless destruction. Sadly, this will be the second “Easter of war”.

There has been no respite for the millions of refugees, the divided families, the lives broken and the cities razed.

This weekend we are also marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

We know how hard it was won and how it needs constant work and attention to sustain.

We also know there are many parts of our world where conflict continues to rage and ruin lives. But as Pope Francis reminded us: “Peace is possible, peace is a duty, peace is everyone’s prime responsibility.”

Happy Easter.