In returning to his Irish roots, Joe Biden brought out the best in us

Editorial

It is said we should strive to give those we care for wings to fly, roots to come back and reasons to stay. Air Force One took care of the first for US president Joe Biden, his ancestors the second, and the Government pulled out all the stops to encourage the third.

There is an old truism in that what we see depends mainly on what we look for. For the Government, the wish was for Mr Biden to see our best side.

So the housing crisis and hospital waiting lists were never going to be part of the picture. There was also the need to show appreciation to President Biden for his support in the Brexit standoff. Hammering home the fact Ireland is ripe for US investment was another priority. Mr Biden was primarily here to put the shoulder of the world’s most powerful country to the wheel, to give the peace process a further push.

Some quarters of unionism, and London, were less than pleased. His failure to spend sufficient time in the North where the milestone accord was reached was the main gripe. However, it would be politically naive to imagine that this close to a US election, Mr Biden would be photographed standing outside a parliament that has been idle for almost a year. This, despite the fact the power-sharing executive is central to the agreement. Video footage featuring a great white elephant in the background would present a totem of failure to his opponents.

It was Tip O’Neill who said all politics is local. So any president considering a second White House run would keep well clear of something that might cloud a narrative of success. The Irish sojourn will also be used to signal to America – and the world – that there are common values that rules-based nations need to protect. It will be no surprise if these themes feature in a campaign.

That peace is hard won and in need of constant attention is something we are reminded of daily in Ukraine. Mr Biden’s focus on the contest between hypocrisy and autocracy has new significance.

War in Europe was something Mr Biden did not believe he would see again in his lifetime. However, his passion to learn more about his ­family tree gave a rich and warm subtext to the trip.

His trip to Mayo, one of the counties hit hardest by famine, will have reminded him about the plight of emigrants.

It is to be hoped he will also remember the undocumented Irish who would so love to have their status changed.

He would hardly be the political survivor he is were he unaware of the potential audience of around 33 million people at home with Irish ties.

Such friends are as much a tie to the past as a road to the future.