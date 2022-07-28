Impasse over climate goals cannot be left to linger

“There is no Planet B” is a slogan commonly used by young climate change activists, including Greta Thunberg. The play on words springs to mind as the leaders of the coalition contemplate how to resolve the impasse over emissions reduction targets. Plan A has failed and there is no guarantee Plan B will be any better.

Through legislation passed in the Dáil and Seanad and supported by the Government and most of the opposition, the country is committed to cutting overall greenhouse gas emissions by 51pc by 2030 and reaching net-zero emissions by no later than 2050.

The plan was supposedly going to put the country on a sustainable path by cutting emissions, creating a cleaner, greener economy and society and protect us from the devastating consequences of climate change. Apparently, the actions were a chance to create jobs and foster businesses “in areas like offshore wind, cutting-edge agriculture and retrofitting, making our homes warmer and safer”.

The Climate Action Plan was based on the Climate Act 2021 and was a commitment in the Programme for Government. The rest was supposed to be just the fine detail to be worked out later. Passing the legislation was the easy part; implementing the policy is drastically more difficult.

The sectoral targets were laid out as a means to achieve the overall goal. As ever, the rhetoric isn’t matched by the reality. Agriculture has become the sticking point as the Green Party has been pitted against Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael in a seemingly urban versus rural difference of emphasis.

Cuts of between 22pc and 30pc are envisaged for agriculture. Backbenchers in the bigger parties have argued that the lower end of the scale will be challenging enough for the sector and that farmers are willing to play their part. The Greens want the highest level of cuts to agriculture, arguing that farming is the biggest emitter. Going for cuts to this extent will result in reductions in the number of cattle, particularly targeting the dairy sector. The talks are, metaphorically at least, bogged down in the slurry. The Greens are now ratcheting up the pressure by saying a figure on the low end would be unacceptable and the party would have to consider its future in government if the final target is not on the high side.

Talks between Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Climate Minister Eamon Ryan had not delivered a resolution yesterday evening. In the absence of a deal, the negotiations will be parked until autumn.

This represents a failure of politics. Much has been made of Sinn Féin’s non-committal stance on the extent of the cuts farmers should make. But it is hard for the Government to adopt the high moral ground when it cannot deliver.

Being in power is about compromise and finding routes through tricky territory. One way or another, farmers need the certainty of knowing what is required of them in the coming years. There is no benefit to anybody in leaving this issue lingering. It is time for the political hot air to be cleared.