| 3.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

I still struggle with the fact I’m adopted. There’s a part of me that will never heal

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Bill Linnane

There’s a line in the film Swingers in which Vince Vaughan’s character laments that while trying to seduce women he has to listen to them complain about how hard it is to be adopted. It stuck with me down through the years, partly because it is a funny line, but also because I mention that I’m adopted a lot. It is central to my identity. I spent a long time either not realising or not accepting that fact, but now I can see how it has shaped me.

I’m sure there’s a psychological study out there somewhere on the effects of being adopted, on the grey area that lies between nature and nurture, but I know that accepting that it has had an effect on me, has made it easier to come to terms with. Perhaps this is why I tend to rattle on about it so much.

To me, it just comes up in conversation — someone asks about family, and away we go. To others, it probably all sounds like a bit of a cry for help. My wife tells me that when someone asks about family, they really don’t want to listen to a 15-minute labyrinthine tale of loss and woe. “It’s a throwaway question, not a request for four decades worth of complex plotlines” she says. She might be right, for I too have seen the eyes glaze over, or the brow furrow as they try to keep up with prefixes like adoptive-, half-, birth-, and biological-.

Privacy