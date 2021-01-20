I still struggle with the fact I’m adopted. There’s a part of me that will never heal

There’s a line in the film Swingers in which Vince Vaughan’s character laments that while trying to seduce women he has to listen to them complain about how hard it is to be adopted. It stuck with me down through the years, partly because it is a funny line, but also because I mention that I’m adopted a lot. It is central to my identity. I spent a long time either not realising or not accepting that fact, but now I can see how it has shaped me.

I’m sure there’s a psychological study out there somewhere on the effects of being adopted, on the grey area that lies between nature and nurture, but I know that accepting that it has had an effect on me, has made it easier to come to terms with. Perhaps this is why I tend to rattle on about it so much.

To me, it just comes up in conversation — someone asks about family, and away we go. To others, it probably all sounds like a bit of a cry for help. My wife tells me that when someone asks about family, they really don’t want to listen to a 15-minute labyrinthine tale of loss and woe. “It’s a throwaway question, not a request for four decades worth of complex plotlines” she says. She might be right, for I too have seen the eyes glaze over, or the brow furrow as they try to keep up with prefixes like adoptive-, half-, birth-, and biological-.

But some of the time, the person will either say, ‘Oh, my partner is adopted, or, ‘Oh, my sister gave a child up in the 1970s’. Sometimes the person themselves is adopted, and it becomes this outpouring of emotion, because whether or not Vince Vaughan’s character in Swingers wanted to listen or not, being adopted is hard; hard to experience, hard to explain, hard to find someone who wants to listen if you do manage to articulate it. I grew up in a loving home, never wanting for anything, met my biological family, and got answers to questions and a bit of a heads-up about various cancers. But there’s still trauma. You can say, well it’s not real trauma, it’s a weird, bourgeois trauma. I could never claim to be any kind of victim of the adoption system. Others were not so lucky. Hearing the stories of victims speaking on Joe Duffy during the week made for hard listening. To think that there are people who are being denied access to their own identity is shameful. I understand the sensitivities around privacy, but to keep anyone in a state of unknowing about who they are and where they came from is extraordinarily cruel. I spent the first two decades of my life like that, and I’m not sure I would have made it much further in life if I hadn’t been able to find out about my past. I still bear the weight of it, I still struggle in groups, I prefer my own company, my wife tells me I can be cold and distant, off in my own world much of the time. There is a part of me that will never heal. During the birth of one of my kids, I was doing my usual lengthy retelling of my entire life and family tree to a midwife, and once I was done she said, ‘It’s surprising, because you don’t seem adopted’. I wasn’t quite sure what to make of that — what do adopted people seem like? Is it a good thing or a bad thing? Can everyone see us? Is it just midwives who could identify it? Maybe because of their job they understand that to leave a baby without a family for weeks, months or years is not the sort of thing that we bounce back from so easily, that it leaves scars. That damage doesn’t just end with me. I can see it in my kids, the same restlessness, the same struggles. Trauma, even quietly held, low-key trauma, gets passed down the line. What will my kids say when I’m gone? How will they remember me? I doubt it will bring my children any solace to say, well, he was adopted, so maybe that’s why he struggled with family, maybe that’s why he always cried at the bit in Babe where the piglet asks the dog if she will be his mom, maybe that’s why he obsessively talked about how hard it is to be adopted. Those are the echoes of an extraordinarily cruel Ireland that will continue through the generations. To quote William Faulkner’s Requiem For A Nun, “The past is never dead. It’s not even past.”

