I let my daughter cut my hair. Now I look a lot like Kim Jong Un

There are many reasons to make history a compulsory subject in schools — that old adage about not knowing history and being doomed to repeat it being the best folksy summary of the arguments. However, I’ve come up with a new reason for our children to study the past: Your teenage daughter will know what you’re talking about when you say ‘just don’t cut my hair so I end up looking like Hitler’.

Knowing Hitler’s haircut might be low on the list of things to know about him, but I’d still consider it to be an important part of the social history of humanity — that there is a haircut that we try to avoid having because the most famous wearer of it led a nation into genocide. But the teenager, having dropped history, was doomed to give me a haircut that placed me somewhere between Adolf Hitler and whatever look Sean Penn was going for at the Golden Globes.

Obviously she was not the first choice to cut my hair, not because of her historical illiteracy, but because her own recent forays into hairstyling have produced mixed results. Part bored experiment, part cry for help, her hair over the last 12 months has changed with the seasons, from jet black, to blue, to purple, to what it currently is — a sort of straw yellow, accentuated by a bob she gave herself, which makes her look like an albino Dora The Explorer, as her brother succinctly put it. She was never my first choice of barber.

There is no greater trust exercise than allowing your spouse to cut your hair, because even at my stage in life, there are still some embers of my vanity smouldering away inside. A couple of months ago I was at the stage of hair growth where I was starting to think that, actually, the bit of length took a few years off me. ‘I look a bit like Don Johnson’ I thought as I looked at myself in the bathroom mirror before shoving my NeilMed sinus rinse up my nose. ‘Still got it’ I mused as I blasted the contents of my olfactory system into the sink. It’s a hard balance to get right for men of a certain age — we think the long hair suggests virility, but more often than not we end up looking like the lovechild of Sideshow Bob and Gary Oldman’s character from The Fifth Element. However, cut the hair too short and we just look like a body recently donated to medical science. The middle aged man’s hair has to be just right — low maintenance and budget-friendly, but still with enough pizazz to avoid causing embarrassment to partners when out in public. I need to look like I care, even though I mostly don’t. Naturally, my wife didn’t see it this way as she is a perfectionist. I tried to reassure her with the words of Dr Mike Ryan, he of the no-nonsense haircut and no-nonsense approach to global pandemics — ‘The perfect is the enemy of the good’. I wasn’t looking for a bold upstyle, I just wanted slightly less hair, and also, if possible, to not end up looking like Hitler. But the pressure was too much — after she took 15 minutes to delicately snip one or two follicles, I grabbed the trimmer and took a blade one chunk off the back. She got upset, and refused to do the rest. Enter Dora the Follicular Explorer with her can-do attitude and box-dye hustle. She was given that one clear instruction — don’t make me look like Hitler — and away we went. She was delighted to be asked, as she thought that a blade one all over would be the perfect look despite her mother explaining that my already large head, swollen by 12 months of lockdown comfort eating and immobility, did not need to be decreased in mass. Just tidy it up. Long story short, despite having hair like Hitler, my recent weight gain means I look less like him and more like Kim Jong Un, he of the culottes and disappearing family members. It’s okay though, because the haircutting gave us all a laugh — I’ve inflicted terrible hair on all three of my sons, my daughter inflicted terrible hair on herself, so we basically all sat around roasting me while I was under the blade, with the smallies telling me I looked like a Roblox character, the eldest boy telling me I looked like someone he would run over in Grand Theft Auto, and my daughter just generally laughing her way through the entire thing. Being a parent means sacrificing a lot of the vanities you once had, and sporting a terrible haircut your child gave you is really a small price to pay for an afternoon of laughter.

