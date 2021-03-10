| 7.8°C Dublin

I let my daughter cut my hair. Now I look a lot like Kim Jong Un

There is no greater trust exercise than allowing your spouse to cut your hair. Picture posed Expand

Bill Linnane

There are many reasons to make history a compulsory subject in schools — that old adage about not knowing history and being doomed to repeat it being the best folksy summary of the arguments. However, I’ve come up with a new reason for our children to study the past: Your teenage daughter will know what you’re talking about when you say ‘just don’t cut my hair so I end up looking like Hitler’.

Knowing Hitler’s haircut might be low on the list of things to know about him, but I’d still consider it to be an important part of the social history of humanity — that there is a haircut that we try to avoid having because the most famous wearer of it led a nation into genocide. But the teenager, having dropped history, was doomed to give me a haircut that placed me somewhere between Adolf Hitler and whatever look Sean Penn was going for at the Golden Globes.

Obviously she was not the first choice to cut my hair, not because of her historical illiteracy, but because her own recent forays into hairstyling have produced mixed results. Part bored experiment, part cry for help, her hair over the last 12 months has changed with the seasons, from jet black, to blue, to purple, to what it currently is — a sort of straw yellow, accentuated by a bob she gave herself, which makes her look like an albino Dora The Explorer, as her brother succinctly put it. She was never my first choice of barber.

