‘I have so much life ahead of me’ – meet the women embracing being ‘empty nesters’ and making the most of midlife
When women have finished raising their children and helping them find independence, they too can live with an agency and freedom they may not have had in years
Alana Kirk
“After 25 years of juggling work and family, I’ve reached a perfect stage where nobody cares if I’m home or not. At 55, I feel young, vibrant, with loads to do. I didn’t want to be defined by my mother role alone. I’m much more than that,” explains Fiona O’Sullivan, who has given up her three-decade career in the civil service to run her own business.