Hurling glory has lifted the nation at this gloomy time

In the end the Limerick hurlers were the more assured team and they outshone a valiant Waterford whose day must come soon. The real glory of this All-Ireland hurling final was that it happened and it brought us an unexpected lift amid Covid-19 gloom.

We trust the Limerick sporting fraternity will celebrate their historic win wisely. Everyone looks forward to a speedy return for Waterford, who have shown their true credentials which give them a right to a place at hurling’s top table.

Both sides, and all the others who competed – including also those in rugby, soccer and the other codes – over recent weeks, lifted the nation’s mood in the most challenging year in national memory. Sport is a balm which helps soothe many ills.

This hurling final came after a super Saturday of sport which belonged to the women. The camogie players from Kilkenny won in a nail-biting finish against Galway. The other big women’s game was the FAI Cup final at Tallaght where Peamount showed themselves in a class of their own with a 6-0 win over Cork City.

The refreshing joy of seeing the novel pairing of Limerick and Waterford play in a first ever Liam MacCarthy final is indeed a very encouraging development. Let’s recall that the ‘big three’ of hurling – Kilkenny, Cork, and Tipperary – have between them won 94 of the titles contested since the competition began way back in 1887.

The historic gap between this trio and the rest is best illustrated when we realise that the fourth county on the winners’ roll of honour, Limerick, have won just nine titles, with four wins in the past 80 years, including yesterday’s victory.

Waterford, with their abundance of talent and flair, must soon win more than just the two they have garnered in 1948 and 1959.

While honouring the loyal hurling people who fly the flag, often in lonely circumstances, in each and every county, we must admit that the winners’ list quickly comes down to slim pickings. Dublin and Wexford are on six titles each, Offaly and Clare each have four, with one each to the Gaels of London, Laois, and Kerry in games which go back into the mists of time.

The hurlers of Galway, with a creditable five titles, are the only Connacht county to contest at this level. The steadfast hurlers of Antrim, who won a Joe McDonagh Cup yesterday, have unsuccessfully played in two hurling finals, in 1943 and 1989. No Ulster team has yet lifted the Liam MacCarthy Cup despite proud and passionate hurlers in all the province’s counties.

This is food for thought for our able GAA administrators, who can glory in the rise of the game in counties like Limerick and Waterford.

But they also talk less now about promoting their superb game of hurling in other counties around the country.

Yet all of that discussion is surely for another day. Today it is our privilege to salute the Limerick winners and the gallant Waterford runners-up, and to thank them, and all the other teams who brought us such great joy in otherwise trying times.

Gura fada buan sibh go léir!

