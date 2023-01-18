Hospital chaos can not be permitted to continue

In a winter that has set new records for hardship endured by hospital patients, an appearance of the interim HSE chief before a Dáil committee was always going to command attention.

Stephen Mulvany’s appraisal was shockingly honest, at least. But his admission that we are stuck with trolleys and delays for years speaks to a startling narrative of serial failures which have to end.

As far back as March 28, 2006, then-health minister, Mary Harney, said the situation in emergency departments across the State needed to be treated as a “national emergency”.

The solution then, and now, was the provision of more hospital beds.

Yet 17 years later, we are breaking new records for the numbers of patients on hospital trolleys.

If it is acknowledged that something is so manifestly wrong, why should it be acceptable to allow it continue for years to come?

This is not problem-solving it is problem-perpetuating.

Why should any government, minister or executive expect the public to tolerate it.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly recently told us, with scarcely more than a shrug, that the massive overcrowding was something that has been going on for years.

Yet if we are spending €23bn of taxpayers’ money on health, should there not be some expectation that the service will be at least adequate?

When it is not, those who are not performing need to be removed and replaced with those who will take responsibility for delivering what the country demands.

It would be a grave error for any government to conclude that just because we have endured decades of something being broken, that we are resigned for it to remain so.

“The reality is we have a number of years of extra pressure in the system, measured in terms of trolley waits, ahead of us until we get ahead of those things,” Mr Mulvany said.

That may indeed be an accurate HSE perception of what lies ahead. But to imagine for one moment that there is a readiness by the public to submit to such levels of distress and discomfort in our hospitals, would be to seriously misread the situation.

In Mr Mulvany’s defence, he can hardly be held to blame for the neglect and mismanagement of decades.

However, much of the chaos we are witnessing today was signalled far in advance.

The inability to respond has added greatly to the misery of staff and patients.

“Yes, we knew we were facing a difficult winter, but what occurred was beyond or at the most pessimistic levels of modelling,” Mr Mulvany said.

The needs of sick people are well known. They need beds and staff with the expertise to help them get better. Adequate treatment and medicine can not be left to the mercy of “the most pessimistic levels of modelling”.

The scandalous inability to correct fixable mistakes is taking far too high a toll in suffering for it to be permissible indefinitely.