Helen McEntee must change law on naming child crime victims that ‘inadvertently' protects defendants

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has said she wants to change the law on naming child crime victims ‘as quickly as possible'. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Should the law of unintended consequences ever be in need of a precedent, one might look no further than the ruling that extended the ban on the naming of children who have been victims of crime.

It is therefore to be greatly welcomed that Justice Minister Helen McEntee has said she wants to change it “as quickly as possible”.

To most of us the law is something of a verbal jungle, but the Court of Appeal ruling seems to have brought us into all kinds of unknown territory which could have far-reaching effects on victims, the public and the media.

In October the court rejected an application by the media to permit them to name a woman who killed her three-year-old child.

The Director of Public Prosecutions had requested the order, under the Children Act 2001, and for the first time argued that it is an offence to publish anything that could identify a child who is an alleged victim of an offence – this includes a child who is deceased. The decision has created enormous problems, which were highlighted by Ms McEntee while speaking on RTÉ.

The legislation, “in an inadvertent way”, protected the defendant, she said. “The number of people it’s having a negative impact on is huge,” she added.

The trail of anomalies it has created, however unintentional, is greatly regrettable. It is also a serious obstacle in terms of informing the public, and justice being seen to be done – which is a key tenet of our legal system For example, the name of a murdered child may already be well known, but once a person is charged with the crime, publication of the name must cease.

Should the person being charged lead to the possible identification of the victim, you would also be prohibited from naming the accused.

This would mean the heart-rending impact statements made by relatives of victims would no longer be public, depriving them of the tiny bit of solace they might get from paying tribute to their loved one: sharing their grief, or taking comfort from the response.

Families who were previously able to speak have now been silenced. The identification ban remains in place even after the trial has finished.

It could also have a profound impact in sex abuse cases. If an adult who was raped or sexually abused as a child by a family member, but now wants to reveal their identity in order to unmask their abuser, they will be prevented from doing so.

In fact, it would be a criminal offence.

Often survivors have found strength in telling their stories and it has helped them in their recoveries.

Their courage has also been an inspiration to other survivors in their struggles.

Surely this must not be allowed stand. As the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg said: “Justices continue to think and can change. I am ever hopeful that if the court has a blind spot today, its eyes will be open tomorrow.”

Knowing the impact of the ruling we must hope all our eyes have now been opened. But barring a successful appeal to the Supreme Court, it falls to the Oireachtas to act.

It must do so immediately.

Online Editors