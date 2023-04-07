Hand of history can still point to a brighter future

Editorial

It seems trite to say the Good Friday Agreement established the primacy of politics over physical force in the North, but 25 years after its signing it is still the truth.

The agreement had been born of brittle faith and cautious handshakes. Many of those who moved might and mane to get it over the line are now no longer with us.

But we can take consolation, knowing that every day of peace that has since passed is a sacred prayer to the memories of all the victims.

And what of its architects?

You think of Mo Mowlam, who had suspended her chemotherapy for a time to keep the talks going, throwing her wig at one of the squabbling negotiators to get their attention.

Or former taoiseach Bertie Ahern driving from his mother’s funeral to be back at the table at a critical stage. They knew what the prize was.

Its detractors say the pact did not go far enough. What deal ever would?

Critics should remember how by 1998 the Troubles had claimed 3,488 lives. Since then, the killing campaigns have been pretty much stood down.

A language of hate was replaced by one of grudging tolerance and guarded co-operation. But, crucially, the ballot box had replaced the bullet.

Lofty notions like parity of esteem and decommissioning became life-transforming realities.

Nationalists and loyalists were equals in law, mandated to make the institutions of power work. There have been failures and fissures and the deep frustrations must be handled, but such is the work of politics.

The use of vetoes by the bigger parties has produced a stalemate in Stormont for almost a year since the election. Mindsets need to shift

But there is acceptance that change has to be constitutional without conflict. The green and orange monoliths are also being challenged. The “neither” camp is also growing as the Alliance Party enjoys a rejuvenation.

Tensions around Brexit and the antagonisms it produced almost scuppered the agreement. Thanks to invaluable support from Brussels, the US and British prime minister Rishi Sunak’s new team in Downing Street, hope and history – though a little battered – still rhyme.

Relationships are fragile. Trust and cooperation will always be works in progress. But the dividends are more than worth the investment.

John Hume recalled: “In coming to that agreement, my party had a clear philosophy throughout: in Northern Ireland we should have institutions that respected the differences of the people and that gave no victory to either side.”

The Good Friday Agreement is still a foundation stone that can and must be built upon if the North is to grow and prosper for the next 25 years.

As Ms Mowlam wrote: “People working together can overcome many obstacles, often within themselves, and by doing so can make the world a better place.” When the people lead, the politicians have no choice but to fall in behind them.

Despite all the challenges, and after 25 years, the hand of history can still point to a brighter a future.