Good Friday Agreement is a work in progress yet to be made

This week’s visit to Ireland of Joe Biden, the 46th president of America, is warmly welcomed. He has always shown pride in his Irish roots and his unstinting support has been credited with protecting the Good Friday Agreement during the Brexit process. The 25th anniversary of the Agreement is commemorated this weekend. It is a cause of regret that the Northern Ireland Assembly is not sitting at this milestone moment.

In this newspaper today, former taoiseach John Bruton states the goal of the Agreement was to achieve more than just the absence of violence: it was also to build a structure of enduring trust and reconciliation.

As is evident by the continued presence of so-called peace walls throughout Belfast, much more work needs to be done in reconciling the two traditions in Northern Ireland.

Indeed, the task of building trust between the main parties in the North has also been greatly neglected, something which is the fault of both the DUP and Sinn Féin, and others, throughout much of the last two decades and more.

Yet there is hope. On the opposite page columnist Sam McBride provides an illuminating account of life for many young people in Northern Ireland. It is a lifestyle increasingly shared by the same generation from the Republic. As McBride recounts, it is not unusual to hear the accents of people from the south enjoying all that the vibrant city of Belfast has to offer.

It is to be hoped that this generation of young people will build the trust which has for so long been absent in Northern Ireland — which is not, however, to absolve the current politicians of their responsibilities.

This weekend Bertie Ahern, one of the architects of the Agreement, described the arrangement on offer to the DUP to return to Stormont as “the greatest three-card trick”: Northern Ireland access to the UK, Europe and Republic of Ireland markets.

Former US president Bill Clinton has also referred to safeguards built into the Agreement which he says allays unionist concerns following Brexit and the Windsor Framework.

In his article Mr Bruton suggests it may be worth exploring whether what he outlines as a lack of “parity of esteem” between nationalists and unionists contained in the Agreement has contributed to the current difficulties. “Good governance requires minority consent. So, unionists and unionism should be taken seriously,” he writes. Mr Ahern has also said the DUP should be allowed the time and space to come to a position when the Assembly can sit again.

It is of the utmost importance, 25 years later, that the stop-start nature of the Assembly end and that the people of Northern Ireland be provided with a more secure form of governance.

As Sam McBride writes today: “Belfast was once a grim post-industrial city where if you managed to avoid being shot, disrupted by a bomb hoax or caught up in a riot then your nostrils would be assaulted by the stench from the River Lagan.”

Today that city is a vibrant European capital. And for that we have the Agreement to thank. The unanswered question remains, however, 25 years later: what will the Belfast of the future be like?