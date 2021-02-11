Focusing on resentments won’t help us in recovery

It has been argued that resentment is akin to taking a poison and then waiting for the other person to die.

Driven in on ourselves as we have been and as we will continue to be, people are looking for things to lash out at.

It’s also said that the thing which angers you also conquers you.

With this in mind we should be very careful about who and what we get mad at.

Were Covid-19 a rock we could kick, there’s a good chance we’d all be hobbling around on broken feet at this point.

Currently there is even a backlash among some people against the suggestion that the Cabinet should be vaccinated.

As virologist Dr Cillian De Gascun sensibly points out, these are our key workers and decision makers.

There is also criticism of the idea that Taoiseach Micheál Martin might go to Washington for the traditional St Patrick’s Day visit.

Mr Martin would not travel unless it was safe and it is in the interests of both the US and Ireland to manage risk.

Like everything else, decisions will be made on what is best in terms of protecting public health.

Judgment must not be clouded by the red mists that the pandemic has promoted.

As Robert Ingersoll said: “Anger is a wind which blows out the lamp of the mind.”

Currently our energies must be trained on getting things right.

What has gone wrong, and there is plenty, can and will be dealt with. Recriminations, however, will have to wait.

Lockdown III is far from over, as we reveal today.

We have to move on, as best as we can. However, we know by now you can’t afford to take the fence down without a precise understanding of why it was put up.

So turning on each other, or on those who we have entrusted to get us through, will set us back. Frustrating though it is, the most formidable weapon against errors of every kind is cold reason.

True, it would be a lot easier if we had a coherent, consistent plan; if answers were provided to questions that have been left hanging for too long.

In Brussels, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has listed off a number of mistakes she “deeply regrets”.

Triggering Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol was one. She also agreed the handling of the pandemic has also been far from stellar.

She accepted the EU was lethargic in the roll-out of vaccines, slow in authorising vaccines, and too confident orders would be met.

These are all serious errors, which must soon be rectified.

However, the EU chief has also pledged to direct all energies so that by the end of the summer 70pc of the EU will be vaccinated.

Some 450 million people will be clinging to this hope, so we can ill afford to lose focus or forget a voracious predator is as yet on the prowl.

Maintaining our shared commitment to face it down is our still our best and only bet.

