Fixing our flawed housing market must be top priority

Naively, we indulged ourselves in expecting something more when restrictions were lifted and our politicians had time to think about something other than Covid. Trace elements of a legacy of “all being in this together” would surely be found in our politics. The social solidarity dimension would not be lost by parties who, like the rest of us, had been given some harsh lessons on our fragility.

As they say, it’s the hope that kills you.

Our people and the systems on which we rely were shown in all their vulnerability through the pandemic. But as we get back to the mainstream of life, we are encountering dangerous cross-currents caused by spiralling inflation and interest rate rises.

On top of this, the white heat from the rental market is making life impossible for an entire generation. Social Democrat co-leader Catherine Murphy told the Dáil how invidious it was for our young to be condemned to “crippling rents”.

“It’s only going to be a question of time before we see young people queuing up at the airport to leave this country and they’re going to be doing it because they can’t live in it. Housing is critical to that,” she warned.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald was just as vehement in pointing out to Taoiseach Micheál Martin that home ownership was now a “pipe dream for an entire generation”.

She also said Generation Rent feel “battered, bruised, exhausted and sold out”.

It is impossible to argue with her on all counts. The average monthly rent nationwide is €1,524 – double the low of €765 a month rent seen in late 2011. Across the State there were only 1,397 homes available to rent at the start of this month.

The “rip-off rents” Ms McDonald spoke of are not only out of reach of those just starting out on a career, but also of those who have been working for decades. The Government is currently putting a relief package together to try to cushion inflation. This will be a welcome relief, but it is only a sticking plaster unless housing and rent issues are tackled realistically.

On the back foot, Mr Martin insisted Sinn Féin was being hypocritical, given so many of its members had opposed housing developments. He also insisted homes are being built. Perhaps, but not nearly enough to stop speculators distorting the market. Mr Martin can claim some political cover in that the dysfunctionality of our housing market has many authors. It took the combined neglect of successive parties to bring us to such a sorry state.

Nor can Sinn Féin afford to grandstand quite so self-righteously. By opting out of government, taking no part in framing policy, its title to the moral high ground is far from secure.

What we need now is to find a fix, not a fight – one that will involve the provision of affordable housing on an unprecedented scale.

This would be an expression of confidence in the State. But far, far more importantly, it would be an investment in, and a recognition of, our single most valuable and irreplaceable asset – the young people of our country.