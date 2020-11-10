Family life: Competitive karaoke is getting us through the monotony of Lockdown 2

Family life can be monotonous. It is an endless loop of cooking, cleaning, washing, feeding, driving, shouting and screaming.

There is comfort in repetition — often the only disruption of the continuum comes in the form of bad news, like the high drama of a dash to A&E, or a three-day power-cut that returns us to a Lord Of The Flies-like feral state. But for the most part, it is a rolling cycle of pushing, dragging, and trying to remember if the scrubber you are using to wash a pot is the same one you used to cleans the jacks earlier.

The shapelessness of our lives means that at least once a week one of us will ask what day it is, prompting a desperate dash to the calendar, and a subsequent desperate sprint to the corkboard with all the appointments pinned to it which looks more like we are about to crack several cold cases. It’s a deranged merry-go-round, much like the river tunnel scene in Willy Wonka, but set in a people carrier with slightly paler oompa loompas and the satnav screaming that there’s no earthly way of knowing which direction we are going. Although, with only 5km to move within, it probably does have a fair idea which direction we are going.

Lockdown One wasn’t too bad, in retrospect. Great weather and underneath all the terror and horror of the nightly news, there was the fact that it was something new, something different. We felt like we were playing an important role in a time of national crisis, even if it was just by avoiding society as a whole. We scoured out places to visit locally, rampaged through every neolithic and megalithic site we could find like a budget Indiana Jones, walked all the trails in the woods we could without bringing a machete.

This time, it is different. We have run out of places to go, and pathetic fallacy has kicked in so even if we wanted to go out it is either wet, or dark, or both. I go to work in the dark, and come home in the dark. They go to school in just-about light and come home in twilight. Even the excitement of doing the food shop has waned, and now it’s just an exercise in wearily judging others for the incorrect wearing of face masks.

It has got to the point that if and when a co-worker asks what I did for the weekend, I genuinely don’t remember, because I did nothing. One time I started answering their polite, throwaway question with a lengthy discussion about trying to buy lawn fertiliser and ending with the hilarious jape ‘well anyone who says it is non-essential hasn’t seen my lawn’.

To break the monotony of all this, we started having family night. It’s a simple premise — I buy a load of fairly cheap and cheerful microwave food from our local frozen food emporium, get some his ’n’ hers adult beverages, and the cheapest tubs of Celebrations and Roses I can source. We then cook (ie microwave) about 12 different dishes and all sit down and shout at each other across the table while we stuff our faces.

Then to the living room where we play an incredibly basic game of charades so the five- and seven-year-olds feel like they were included before we send them off to bed. The only things we are able to get them to act out are Paw Patrol or Thomas The Tank Engine, and even then they haven’t watched those shows in years, but they just pretend to either be a train or a dog.

Once we have rid ourselves of them it’s time to dust off ye olde PlayStation 2, break out the mics and continue shouting at each other via the medium of karaoke on SingStar. I think it’s the fact that none of us can actually sing that makes it so much fun — it’s like the early stages of X-Factor where people with no self-awareness show up and tunelessly warble in the hope of acceptance, only to be asked to politely leave. But if you can breathe, then you can at least attempt to sing. So we sing, and screech, and emote until our throats are sore, and as the evening wears on you get more involved in the performance, which usually ends with me doing a bad impression of Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s kitchen disco, before falling asleep on the couch at 11pm.

It is a few brief hours of fun in an otherwise grey week, so that at least when I go back to work, any co-worker foolish enough to enquire what I did at the weekend can listen to a rambling anecdote about how I lost to a family member at karaoke by losing myself in Marillion’s ‘Kayleigh’.

In a time in our lives where it can be hard to fashion memories, at least my kids can say, ‘Remember when dad almost started crying whilst losing at SingStar?’