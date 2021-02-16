EU should have been taken to task over vaccine supply

An elderly woman receives a booster shot of her vaccination against the coronavirus disease at an assisted-living facility in Netanya, Israel. Photo: Reuters/Ronen Zvulun

The country yesterday welcomed slightly warmer weather after a wet and windy weekend. With the return of spring came a few glimmers of hope in the battle to curtail and eventually eliminate the dreaded Covid-19.

Quite how awful it is can be seen in the daily tolls of deaths and new infections, which are still too high. Apart from the terrible trauma of losing loved ones, some families are learning more about what is called the long Covid, where symptoms linger for weeks or even months after the initial infection.

A study of 384 people, who were sick enough to be admitted to hospital with the virus, revealed that half remained breathless at a follow-up assessment one to two months later, while one-third still had a cough and 70pc reported fatigue.

It provided further proof of the absolute necessity for precautions to avoid the spread of the disease in the first place.

The primary weapons of good hygiene and lockdown have now been joined by the arrival of vaccines, which are being rolled out to the over-85s over the next three weeks.

That process began yesterday, when we also learned details of the locations of the 37 mass vaccination centres around the country. Twenty counties will have one centre each, four will have two, Dublin will have four and Cork five.

What’s not clear is if people will be able to cross county boundaries to get to their nearest centre. Bundoran, for instance, is 34km from Sligo town but 76km from the Co Donegal vaccination centre in Letterkenny.

TDs who are never slow to spot a political opportunity were quick off the mark yesterday looking for more centres for their constituencies.

The political fall-out over the locations of the centres was inevitable. However, there should have been a more robust political response to the tardiness with which the EU Commission has handled the issue of vaccine supply. The ramping-up and distribution of vaccines should be addressed with greater urgency.

We can only look with envy at Israel, which is winning the global race to vaccinate. Even the UK is way ahead of EU countries in terms of the absolute numbers that have been vaccinated.

It’s little wonder that the British media are shouting about what they claim to be the benefits of Brexit, which has allowed them to get ahead of the ‘laggards’ in Brussels.

However, in criticising the EU we would do well to remember that it has also underwritten the vast deficit spending sustained by Ireland and other countries over the past year.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath reminded us yesterday that the country’s public debt is “rising significantly” as a result of the pandemic.

In January last year, we owed around €200bn. That will rise to more than €235bn by the end of this year. Our debt is increasing but, fortunately, the costs of servicing it and average interest rates are falling.