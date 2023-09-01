Editorial: We owe it to the grieving families to act on road safety

Seldom, if ever, have we had such a sorrowful six days on our roads, with such a harrowing toll. “It is such a secret place, the land of tears,” the French writer and poet Antoine de Saint-Exupery wrote.

But the sense of shock and anguish at 11 lives lost so tragically is shared by the whole country.

The personal pain was summed up yesterday by Nicole Murphy’s mother as she described her family’s “broken dreams and broken hearts”.

Serena Murphy described her daughter as “the light of our lives”. Nicole, Zoey Coffey and Grace McSweeney, all 18, and Grace’s 24-year-old brother Luke all died after their car overturned in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, a week ago.

Since then, two grandparents and their three-year-old grandson died in a single-vehicle crash near Cashel, Co Tipperary, on Tuesday. Another three-year-old, a girl, died in a road accident in Co Laois on Wednesday.

All these have been devastating for the families and their communities.

Understanding the causes and combination of circumstances that can result in road accidents demands constant attention. So far this year there have been 125 fatalities.

There are too many contributing factors to generalise, but Assistant Garda Commissioner for roads policing Paula Hilman has identified key issues that could help.

“Speed limits are not targets. They’re there as guidance, but also take into account the road and weather conditions,” she said yesterday.

Road safety was “not just totally one-dimensional”, she also said, calling for a “holistic approach”.

She has urged drivers to be mindful of others using the road and to recognise what level of speed was appropriate.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan described the latest road deaths as “heartbreaking” and said the Government must respond to the increase in fatalities.

One of the key responses – which is in the Programme for Government – is a commitment to review speed limits, Mr Ryan said. This includes the potential for different standard speed limits, such as a 30kmh limit in urban areas, and lowering limits on other roads.

One of the delusions of driving is the sense of security when behind the wheel.

The hazards of looking out for the next speed camera or speed limit sign while at the same time watching the speedometer have been well documented.

Road Safety Authority chairwoman Liz O’Donnell also feels too many deaths are happening on country roads with 100kmh and 80kmh speed limits.

Lower limits and more visible policing could make a difference, she feels.

For bereaved families there may be no appropriate words of comfort, but the least we owe them is to do all we can to prevent such tragedies in future.