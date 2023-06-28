Editorial: RTÉ’s reputation relies on executives providing answers

At some stage in our lives, it feels like we live in a house that’s on fire. The national broadcaster, RTÉ, is taking the heat at the moment, with the flames emerging through the roof.

Its reputation has been badly singed by sloppy and inadequate initial responses. Much can still be rescued, providing there is full disclosure in the undisclosed payments scandal.

The anger of rank-and-file staff has been seen in protests. No institution can allow a sense of exceptionalism to imbue its culture. If an elite is established, governed by different rules and seen to be valued more than others, the sense of fairness is tarnished. Equality is compromised and the ethos is damaged. Any perception that an attitude of “because I’m worth it” has been endorsed and subsidised by management is the last thing a public broadcaster would want.

The fact that it is financed by taxpayers and licence fees makes the matter so much more egregious.

Recent revelations that RTÉ’s director of human resources was not involved in any of the details of the payments speaks to the extraordinary levels of secrecy surrounding them. There appear to be many unanswered questions that will need to be investigated more thoroughly. Discrepancies between what is on record from former director general Dee Forbes and the report published by Grant Thornton concerning who knew what and when will also have to be addressed. RTÉ executives will be asked today to fill in the gaps before a Dáil committee.

It seems incredible that any state institution could sanction a “barter account” off the books and under the radar. This would seem completely contrary to any concept of transparency or accountability.

The lengths the station went to were raised in the Dáil by Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns. She questioned the manner in which RTÉ paid Ryan Tubridy €150,000. She claimed there was an explicit instruction to anonymise the transaction so his name would not appear. She also said RTÉ chose to make the payment in such a way that it cost an extra €80,000 in fees. If anyone truly believed this was good value for taxpayers, why did they feel it necessary to conceal it?

The country has by and large been well served by RTÉ over the years and can justly be proud of it. But media has been utterly transformed by technology and a global market has opened up.

The station must compete in a crowded space. Despite having a dominant advertising position in the Irish market as well as collecting over €220m a year in licence fees, it still books losses. Yet it pays top names hundreds of thousands of euro. Last April, Siún Ní Raghallaigh, chairwoman of the RTÉ board, told the Oireachtas media committee: “National storytelling, in all its forms, is hugely important, and RTÉ has a huge role to play in combating misinformation with facts, journalistic rigour and impartiality.”

Getting its own story straight – and the facts on the record – over the next few days in the interest of restoring trust for the future has never been more important.