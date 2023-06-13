Editorial: Prudence or largesse? Leo Varadkar seeks the sweet spot for Budget 24

One of the prerogatives of being in power is letting go of the habit of trying to please everyone.

It is true there is a certain official mindset that sees limitation everywhere, one that would fight to the bitter end to avoid any move towards expansion.

Yet we have also seen how “bitter ends” can be a consequence of leaning too generously towards largesse.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is labouring to find the “sweet-spot” for Budget 24. Give away too much and we will fuel inflation and risk burning up revenues. Doing too little could produce political heat and politicians would be scorched by the electorate.

So we’re back with the same old conundrum: do we do what is best for the country or what is most popular, and likely to produce least pain for the Coalition?

By the tone of Mr Varadkar’s address to the National Economic Dialogue at Dublin Castle, the aversion to doing the hard thing now seems as deeply embedded as ever.

And to be fair to anyone seeking re-election, giving voters what they want is often a lot more rewarding than giving them what’s good for them, at least in the short term.

Despite all of the above, it still goes a little against the grain to hear Mr Varadkar say: “Taking an overly cautious approach in the next budget could push people into poverty and be seen as a conscious decision to reduce citizens’ living standards.”

When you’re in power you don’t always have the luxury of someone to tell you what to do. But you must have a sense of responsibility to at least pay attention to those who will tell you what not to do. The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (IFAC) and the Department of Finance have repeatedly warned that the Government needs to be prudent. IFAC warned that if the Government uses what may be temporary budget resources to commit to permanent spending and tax measures, it might be faced with a hole in the public finances if corporation tax fell sharply.

Yet Mr Varadkar has said it is possible to balance all demands, including increasing spending, cutting tax, reducing national debt and creating a savings fund.

It has been claimed that there are only two ways to maintain balance: improve your reality, or lower your expectations.

The reality option involves hard choices and difficult solutions.

Lowering expectations is also problematic, when they’ve been allowed get to such heights.

But neither can be avoided entirely without coming an economic cropper, as we already know.

The easiest way to forget the big picture is to look at everything close-up – as if now was all that mattered. But there must also be a time for standing back and taking perspective.

The Exchequer is certainly flush at the moment, but it may be a “fleeting moment” if we’re not careful.