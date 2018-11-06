Editorial: 'Paddy likes to know what the story is, Mr Varadkar'
It's less than a decade since the public was deliberately misled by its government about talks with a multi-national organisation which would have profound consequences.
Unfortunately, we all remember the sight of ministers, behaving like nodding donkeys, claiming they didn't know anything about any talks with the IMF.
The shock of the Troika's arrival in the country and the resulting bailout was exacerbated by the sense of betrayal.
