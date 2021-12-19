Editorial: Omicron delivers ominous warning of new normal

Taoiseach Micheál Martin receives his booster jab, a process that may become part of the new normal for all of us. Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision.

It is becoming increasingly evident that a change of mindset will be required in the ongoing battle against Covid-19. However, as the unpredictable nature of the virus becomes clearer, it is also apparent the Government and public health authorities will have to change their approach too.

In a significant setback, the Government last week announced renewed restrictions as Omicron, a new variant, took off here. Omicron spreads faster and easier than Delta, which itself spread twice as fast as the original strain of the virus. While Omicron seems to cause a milder form of illness — although that is as yet uncertain — it also presents a greater risk to the hospital system, so widespread could the level of infection become.

The timing of the latest restrictions, a week before Christmas, comes as a depressing setback for the public, which has contended with the pandemic for almost two years. For a second year, traditional celebrations will have to be significantly curtailed.

There have been many false dawns in the battle against Covid, and it is evident now that the virus, in one form or other, will be in circulation for some time to come — perhaps years.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has referred to this possibility, raising the prospect this may not be the last difficult Christmas. In response, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has described himself as a “glass half-full” politician. Both agree there is no silver bullet solution to the ongoing situation.

A mindset change will require the public to accept Covid may be here well into the new year and beyond.

Until now, the hope had been that widespread use of vaccines to protect against Covid would bring about an end to the pandemic. That is clearly not the case.

While vaccines have and will continue to be a game-changer in terms of protection of life, and the expected availability of anti-viral drugs next year will also help reduce the severity of illness, neither will eliminate the risk to public health and the hospital system as constituted at present. Sustained long-term investment in our hospitals will be required.

It is evident Covid will be with us for some time. That will require the acceptance by the public of a lengthy period of lifestyle change, which may become a new normal. The public will need to adjust to this reality.

But the Government and the public health authorities, particularly Nphet, simply must devise a better way of presenting this new reality to the public. The relationship between both is taking on something of the appearance of melodrama. The public deserves better.

If the virus is here for the foreseeable future in one form or another, the laying out of information to the public must become less chaotic. Similarly, the authorities will have to devise better ways of helping the public — and especially businesses — to live with Covid.

In that regard, the ramping up of a lasting test-and-trace system will be essential. The case for appropriate ventilation systems not only in schools but throughout the hospitality sector has been made.

The stop-start nature of the current approach has become counter-productive. It is time to devise sustainable methods to live with Covid. The time for crossing our fingers and hoping for the best has passed.