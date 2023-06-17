Editorial: Migrant tragedy shames us all for our lack of action

​

Hundreds of people on board the migrant boat before it capsized 80km off Greece. Photo: Hellenic Coast Guard/Reuters

The sight of the body of two-year-old Alan Kurdi, washed up on the shores of the Greek island of Kos in 2015, compelled the world to look at the migrant humanitarian crisis. But global attention, even for heartbreaking tragedy, is transient.

Conflict, war and economic hardship are all too constant, however, and the cargoes of desperate people trying to escape their clutches have grown. As one rescue worker put it, the Mediterranean has become Europe’s biggest graveyard.

The latest shattering evidence of this was the sinking last Tuesday of a 65-foot vessel crammed with up to 750 people. About 100 were pulled from the sea, but hopes for the rest, including more than 100 women and children below deck, have disappeared.

It has underscored the need for measures to help deter migrants from attempting hazardous boat crossings from north Africa and other regions. The UN’s International Organisation for Migration said countries must take “comprehensive action . . . to save lives at sea and reduce perilous journeys by expanding safe and regular pathways to migration”.

Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, said: “We must continue to work together with member states and third countries to prevent such tragedies.” But so far that “work” has been inadequate.

It is thought people smugglers were responsible for cramming the boat. Huge sums are made by the exploitation of human misery. Those on board had paid up to €4,300 each.

The UN International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has described it as one of the biggest tragedies in the Mediterranean. Yet no one believes it will be the last.

The IOM’s Missing Migrants programme has recorded nearly 27,000 deaths in the Mediterranean since 2014. The latest disaster raises many uncomfortable questions that are continually ignored.

How could such a catastrophe happen when the vessel was being tracked by Greece for over 15 hours? It is understood Greek coast guard offers of help were turned down by the vessel as passengers wanted to sail to Italy. But early intervention could have saved lives.

The UNHCR wants to see a broad, precautionary interpretation of “distress”. This would allow for action “notably where boats carrying asylum-seekers and migrants are unseaworthy, uncrewed, improperly equipped or overcrowded”. But other pressing issues are being ignored.

Why are there no safe or legal routes for refugees? Calls for safe pathways for migrants that would be monitored have come to nothing. Between January and March this year, 36,000 people arrived in the Mediterranean region of Europe, twice last year’s number.

Those fleeing persecution or natural disasters must risk treacherous journeys unprotected across the sea. Should their vulnerability not compel us to do more to help?