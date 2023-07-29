Editorial: Helen McEntee needs to stop policing the Tweets ahead of policing the streets

The Fightin’ Irish are coming to town. Next month, Dublin city will be visited by up to 40,000 American tourists for a razzmatazz college football game between Notre Dame and Navy.

Notre Dame are nicknamed the ‘Fightin’ Irish’ and the mascot is a Leprechaun with his fists up, ready to take on all comers. The live mascot is a student dressed in a green suit, brandishing a shillelagh and leading chants by the crowd. Even armed with a blackthorn stick, there are parts of the capital city the Fightin’ Irish would be best advised to avoid.

When the Americans are warning tourists about their safety in Dublin, you know there is a problem. The US Embassy this week told its citizens to avoid walking alone, not to carry large amounts of cash and to keep a low profile. The absence of law and order on our streets is now a national and international embarrassment.

The embassy’s warning is justified following a savage attack on a passing tourist in the city centre. A frequent visitor to the capital, Stephen Termini has been left with life-changing injuries. A GoFundMe Page set up for Mr Termini reached over US$100,000 within days.

Three teenage boys now face charges for the attack around the corner from Store Street Garda Station. The alleged attackers, three boys aged 14, 15 and 16, were remanded on bail pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The random nature of this attack followed another brutal assault on a visiting Ukrainian actor, Oleksandr Grekov, on Eden Quay in Dublin three weeks earlier.

These assaults have shocked the nation, but haven’t come as a surprise, as they follow a pattern of seeming lawlessness in the city centre and beyond. The unprecedented circumstances around the Covid-19 lockdowns and the desertion of urban areas prompted a decline in public order, which has not been addressed now that ‘normality’ has returned. ​

Justice Minister Helen McEntee walked the mean streets of the capital – flanked by several high-ranking gardaí. The minister claims the city is safe.

Just days before this attack, Fianna Fáil TD Willie O’Dea delivered a more realistic appraisal to his Coalition partners when he spoke of “random and unprovoked verbal and physical attacks by gangs of kids on the streets of our town and cities”. He had a timely message for the minister: “The public wants her to focus more on delivering safe streets than on playing to the woke gallery.”

Putting more gardaí on the streets is not a panacea to complex social problems, but it would certainly help. A knee-jerk reaction of throwing extra overtime into the pot won’t solve the underlying problems. The slow pace of garda recruitment, failing to catch up on the pandemic lost ground or keep pace with population growth, is being felt.

In a sign of the low morale in the organisation, rank-and-file gardaí are proposing a motion of no confidence in Garda Commissioner Drew Harris. The disaffection goes into resourcing, well-being and rosters, but it doesn’t paint a good picture of the state of law and order. The minister has to stop policing the Tweets ahead of policing the streets.