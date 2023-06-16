Editorial: ECB must not lose sight of families’ financial worries

Christine Lagarde, ECB president, has said there is likely to be further interest rate rises. Photo: Getty

​European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde is unlikely to be getting a Christmas card from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar this year. Sinn Féin had scarcely finished expressing serious concerns in the Dáil about the chokehold rising mortgage rates has on the lives of families when the ECB announced its eighth interest rate rise in under a year.​

The 0.25pc hike brings the rate to 3.5pc, its highest level for 22 years. Sinn Féin deputy leader Pearse Doherty highlighted the case of a single mother whose mortgage repayments had soared by €700 a month.

Although the ECB move was expected, it piles further pressure on member state governments. Earlier this week, the Federal Reserve in the US decided against lifting rates.

The ECB’s role is to steer the bloc’s economy, but member states have to manage the consequences for households already under duress with the cost-of-living crisis.

The bank’s priority is to dampen inflation, but its robust “financial enforcer” default mode is impinging on the day-to-day lives of many struggling to meet bills.

The trouble is that the EU inflation rate remains too high at 6.1pc, although it has come down from a high of 10.6pc last October.

Yet Frankfurt is still worried that a sustained period of high inflation could provoke a flurry of wage claims, and costs, which would keep prices high indefinitely. As the squeeze on family finances worsens, Sinn Féin has called on the Government to reintroduce mortgage relief to give people breathing space.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has said the Government will consider the possibility in its Budget discussions, but he also said there was no simple solution. The last time tax relief was allowed for mortgages was 2008, and over a full year the cost was €700m.

The issue of fairness also had to be kept in mind. Tracker mortgages are currently taking much of the heat now, but they fared better in the past and are now closer to par with other borrowers.

Who should receive relief, and at what rate, will have to be teased out.

Yet it is also worth remembering that this time last year borrowers could have got a home loan for around 2pc – it is almost twice that today.

Nor is there any end in sight to the pain in the short term.

“Are we done? Have we finished the journey? No. We’re not at our destination. Do we still have ground to cover? Yes, we do,” Ms Lagarde said.

And fair enough, the ECB sees it as its duty to try to slow the eurozone economy.

However, for families stretched to the limit, it is beginning to feel like a handbrake skid.

The reality of more people being pushed into arrears – and fears for their prospects of holding on to their homes – must also be factored into thinking in Dublin and Frankfurt.

Should hikes continue, an ECB collision with governments looks inevitable.