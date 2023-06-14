Editorial: Donald Trump must get a fair trial – and respect its verdict

It hadn’t happened before but, were it to, Donald Trump always looked a likely bet to do it. And so it has proved. Yet becoming the first former president in history to appear on a federal charge is a distinction even someone who craves the limelight as much as Mr Trump could have done without.

Turning accusations into silver bullets to fire back at his opponents is the ex-president’s super-power. The enormity of the case might easily get lost amid the customary Maga-mayhem that comes with any mobilisation of the Trump road show.

But when you get past the blizzards of disinformation, one fundamental and inescapable point remains, and that is that neither presidents, nor former ones, are above the law.

For this reason, it is not a reach to suggest that respect for law and accountability in America are in the balance in Miami.

Being caught with sensitive files that jeopardise nuclear secrets, expose military vulnerabilities, and which put the security of the most powerful country in the world in peril, is a grave matter.

Details as to whether they were stored in a ballroom or next to the bathtub are a distraction.

It is in Mr Trump’s interests as much as in those of the American people that he have a fair trial. He is facing a lengthy prison sentence if convicted. And, like any other US citizen, he must be regarded as innocent until proven otherwise.

Yet his unprecedented attacks on the justice system and the FBI in advance of the trial have already produced enough friction to guarantee an incendiary atmosphere.

Donald Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges in Miami

The enmity between Republicans and Democrats is now at a pitch where commentators believe America has been divided into two countries on the one land mass.

And the salient points of this case are unlikely to bring them any closer.

Some would even ask if such a trial is good for the country.

But none can deny the scores of boxes allegedly removed by Mr Trump contained material which in the wrong hands, could literally have been weaponised, with global consequences.

For his supporters and himself to counter-claim that it is the justice system which has been locked and loaded, to target him, is specious.

The security of the state has to be taken seriously to keep people safe.

Any breach must therefore be examined without prejudice.

Mr Trump is hoping to become president once more next year. As such, he would again be entrusted with the nuclear codes and the leadership of the world’s most potent military command.

One would expect he would be doing all in his power to assist the courts to clear his name so no security shadows can stalk him into the Oval Office.

It has taken 49 pages to set out the details of the case. This will take much teasing out.

But as has been said before, those who invoke history must also accept its verdict.