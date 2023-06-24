Editorial: As we march with pride today, think of those who were made to feel like criminals

The rainbow flag will brighten up our towns and cities today. Photo: Radoslaw Drewek

In 21st century Ireland, the idea that everyone should have a chance to live the life they want is hardly revolutionary. However, only 30 years ago, it was illegal to be yourself if you were gay. In fact, it was on this very day in 1993 that our anti-gay legislation was overturned.

The crusading work that forced the change was led by Senator David Norris. Eleven years earlier, his efforts were spurred by the savage killing of gay man Declan Flynn in Dublin. His killers – a group of teens – were all given suspended sentences.

Too many had to walk in the shadows of fear for too long in our country before they could march under the vibrant rainbow colours that will brighten our capital today.

It is hoped we have become better at valuing all in the LGBTQ+ communities. Pride has become a celebratory family day, full of power and energy – exactly as it should be.

That is not to pretend for a moment that we have conquered prejudice or exclusion, but we have become better at calling it out. Ending it for good must be a national priority.

This week saw significant moves, under new laws, to disregard the shameful convictions for consensual sexual activity between men.

“Ireland has become a proud, progressive and modern state,” Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said. “We have made great strides to promote equality and respond to the changing needs of a diverse population

“However, we are not naive enough to think that LGBTQI+ people don’t continue to face significant barriers to full participation in public life.”

The idea that people could be jailed for consensual sex seems scarcely credible today. Yet we should not get too far ahead of ourselves.

Sexual minorities may feel more secure and we may be more inclusive, but we must not be blind to the fact that homophobic attacks still happen on our streets.

Culturally and societally, we are light years away from where we were, but until the rights of all are respected we must promote and protect inclusion.

We have made great strides in tackling the ignorance and brutalisation that were once used to create stigma and shame.

It is worth recalling the words of David Norris from three decades ago when he anticipated the passing of the decriminalisation bill: “When, next week, this bill is passed by Seanad Éireann and sent to the President for signature I will, for the first time in my life, feel that I am at last a full and equal citizen in my own country.”

Twenty-two more years would pass before same-sex couples could get married.

When people march today, they will do so knowing they can live openly and, hopefully, without fear.

But our state and our society denied too many such rights for too long. As we march with pride today, remember our brothers and sisters who were not valued, and scarcely tolerated, just because of their sexual orientation.