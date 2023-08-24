Editorial: An RTÉ focused on its core strengths can yet rise from the ashes

The show's over, it’s time to either do the business or go bust. Above, RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst

It was the Hollywood veteran Jimmy Stewart who counselled against ever treating your audience as customers – they must always be viewed as partners, he warned. It is a distinction that somehow got lost in the leafy environs of RTÉ’s headquarters in Dublin 4.

There is no better director than the paying public: lose them at your peril.

As revealed this week, the Ryan Tubridy scandal has cost the national broadcaster €5m in withheld licence fees. People are turning away and tuning out. Consequently, it has been plunged into an existential crisis.

Schedules that had become atrophied and sterile needed to be shaken up. Astronomical salaries for the select few needed to be brought back down to earth. Year after year, there would be gasps as the six-figure sums were revealed; at the same time, RTÉ was sinking into ever-deeper debt. Now the problems have snowballed into an avalanche.

However, unlike in the past, management cannot automatically demand a Government dig-out.

They say you should never let a good crisis go to waste, and new director general Kevin Bakhurst recognises the gravity of the situation.

Minister Simon Harris cut to the chase when he said: “RTÉ needs to produce a clear reform plan before the State commits any further taxpayer funding to its future. It can’t be a question of saying, ‘When is the Government coming with a cheque?’”

This time, the response must come from within the organisation.

“People keep on saying what is the Government going to do – the question is what is RTÉ going to do?” Mr Harris asked.

Simon Harris ‘wont ask voters to spend more money on RTE without reform plan’

Last month, a judge presiding over TV licence prosecutions slammed RTÉ for what he described as elitism.

He decried the “god-like personalities” and “freeloaders”, while defendants were “crippled with the cost of living”. He undoubtedly struck a chord.

Sources say discussions in the Cabinet have centred on figures “well north” of the €15m originally pencilled in under Budget 2023 for an RTÉ bailout.

This must be contingent on a restructuring as well as a re-imagining of RTÉ’s role.

All media have had to go through rigorous retrenchment in seeking to reinvent themselves to survive. The competition is such that you cannot just cater to the public, you must also adapt and strive to inspire,

Mutuality is central to audience engagement, and constant attention is needed to build and hold trust.

A scaled-back RTÉ with a hard focus on core strengths can yet emerge from the wreckage, but first it must restore and rebuild confidence and stop taking taxpayers for granted.

The days of reliance on the state comfort blanket, with an extra six-figure patch to be added every time it feels a financial chill, must be over for RTÉ.

Irving Berlin said there’s no business like show business. We’ve had the show, not it’s time to either do the business or go bust.